Kabul [Afghanistan], April 3 (ANI): Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has called on the international community to pursue engagement instead of putting pressure on the Taliban, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

It has been two years since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, but no countries have yet recognized it.

"Pressure, imposition of pressure and threats, these methods should be put aside, and they should engage with the Islamic Emirate so that the Islamic Emirate can take responsible actions regarding some issues, some laws and other issues in the world," Mujahid said, as quoted by TOLO News reported.

Mujahid in an interview with Afghanistan-based television channel Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) said that Daesh has been controlled and conducts attacks secretly and is considered a "1 per cent problem."

He downplayed concerns by some countries over Daesh's presence in Afghanistan as propaganda, saying that these countries are exaggerating Daesh's presence to take advantage of it against the government and people of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

"They (Daesh) don't have a physical presence and don't even control a plot of land to claim as their own to launch activities from. They are secretly trying to exploit the large populations in the city," Mujahid said.

"It is important for the Taliban to take some practical actions and closely assist the international community. They should accept the reasonable wishes of the international community," said Najib Rahman Shamal, a political analyst, as quoted by TOLO News.

"This is not an inclusive government. They have not yet taken steps as a government. They don't have a constitution and work procedures. They cannot engage with the people. They force the women to remain at home as in prison," said Mirwais Ashfta, a political analyst.

Earlier, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi under the caretaker Taliban regime said that the embassies of China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, India, Turkey, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia are opened in Kabul. (ANI)

