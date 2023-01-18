Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): World Sindhi Congress protested against the firing by Pakistan Rangers and police on a peaceful gathering of in Sann, who had come to pay tribute to Sain GM Syed on his 119th birthday anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, WSC said they will carry out the protest today against the direct firing of state agencies, Rangers, and police on Sindhi nationalist workers and injuring scores who came to pay tribute to Sain GM Syed.

Another local media outlet reported that the Sindhi protested against indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani forces during the peaceful celebration of Sain GM Syed's birthday at Sann.

Sann is a small town and union council located in Manjhand taluka of Jamshoro District, Sindh Province, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Founder and Central Chief organizer of JeaySindhFreedomMovement, Zafar Sahito shared the protest video and said, "Take every birth and be blessed in sweet Mehran."

Pakistani establishment tried everything to stop Sindhis from celebrating Sain GM Syed's birthday on January 17. The authorities have imposed Section 144, and the buses and trucks ferrying people were also stopped. They are carrying out the detentions and arrests of Sindhis but still couldn't stop Sindhis from commemorating the occasion in large numbers.

Earlier, World Sindhi Congress's Chairperson Rubina Shaikh, on their official Facebook account revealed that the initial report suggested that many people received injuries from that incident and were taken to nearby hospitals. Moreover, they also have been arrested.

"In the last three weeks, political leaders and workers associated with the Jeay Sindh movement have been abducted. They are missing or have been arbitrarily arrested across the entire Sindh to create an atmosphere of fear to stop people from joining the birthday commemoration events of Sain GM Syed in Sann and to raise their voices against the complete denial of the human, democratic and national rights of Sindhi people," the Facebook Post reads.

"WSC strongly demands that all the arrested be immediately released, a judicial inquiry is commissioned on the use of gross violence by the Sindh and Pakistan governments, and the Superintendent Police responsible for ordering the fire on participants be removed," it added.

WSC is observing the situation with grave concern and will make every effort to inform the international community about these atrocities in Sindh and seek their help to stop these. (ANI)

