Tokyo [Japan], November 13 (ANI): The Japan Motor Show was held after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, it returned with a new name, "Japan Mobility Show".

Around 475 companies from robots, flying cars, and other industries participated in the grand event.

The giant of motorbikes, Yamaha Motor, has expanded its display field. Yamaha Corporation, which makes musical instruments, collaborated. It symbolized "Two Yamaha One Passion."

Yamaha Motor's CEO Yoshihiro Hidaka delivered a speech discussing the company's mission and vision.

Yoshihiro Hidaka, Yamaha Motor CEO, said, You'll be able to meet people and travel to places you were previously unable to. Today, as the world moves to return to what was once the unquestioned norm, we feel an even greater calling from our message to "strive for greater happiness." To feel alive at Yamaha Motor, we want to emphasize the place mobility has in our world even further and enhance its functionality in order to expand human possibilities.

The "Feel Life" concept was fixed by Yamaha Motor. This indicates that people become accustomed to both motorcycles and musical instruments through their everyday use.

Electric bike's qualities against gasoline-powered bikes were also introduced during the event. Yamaha's E-bike placed first in the Trail Championship when compared to bikes with petrol engines.

To achieve decarbonization Yamaha showcased four buggies and a motorcycle that runs on hydrogen.

On the stage, a self-controlled and running bike "Motoroid 2" performed a harmonizing dance with human being dancers.

In this show "Motoroid 2" is not a motorbike but a member of a dance group.

Yamaha Motor's policy is that products should be good companions of human beings beyond just industrial products. On the industrial future development, Yamaha Motor contributes to enriching human being's everyday life. (ANI)

