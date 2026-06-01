India’s Flex-Fuel Push: Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki Set to Launch First Ethanol-Powered Motorcycle and Car This Week

India’s automotive landscape is set to undergo a significant transition this week as Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp prepare to introduce their first flex-fuel vehicles to the domestic market. These launches represent a key advancement in the government’s efforts to reduce national dependence on petrol imports, which currently account for nearly 87% of the country's fuel requirements.

Hero MotoCorp to Unveil Ethanol-Powered Motorcycle

On June 3, Hero MotoCorp is scheduled to launch its inaugural flex-fuel motorcycle, a move aimed at the mass-market commuter segment. While the company has kept specific technical details and the vehicle's branding confidential, industry analysts suggest the model may be derived from best-selling platforms such as the Splendor or the HF Deluxe. A prototype based on the HF Deluxe was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The event will be attended by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Maruti Suzuki to Debut Mass-Market Flex-Fuel Car

Following the motorcycle launch, Maruti Suzuki is expected to unveil India’s first mass-market flex-fuel passenger vehicle on June 4. Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed that this vehicle will be engineered to operate on 100 per cent ethanol fuel, referred to as E100. Although the specific model has not been finalised, industry reports indicate that the WagonR, previously displayed as a flex-fuel concept, and the Fronx are primary candidates for the technology.

Understanding Flex-Fuel Technology and Infrastructure

Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to operate using petrol, ethanol, or any blend of the two. While current Indian vehicles are largely limited to E20 compatibility, these new models will support significantly higher blends, including E85 and E100. To facilitate this shift, the government is prioritising the development of national ethanol infrastructure, with plans to establish approximately 5,000 E100 fuel stations across the country over the next two years. This initiative is central to the national strategy to lower carbon emissions and improve energy self-sufficiency.

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