Maruti Suzuki to Launch 7 New Utility Vehicles by 2029; Check Details Here

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, is set to unleash a formidable product offensive, planning to launch seven new utility vehicles (UVs) – primarily SUVs – in the Indian market over the next three years. This aggressive strategy, aimed at reclaiming a dominant share in the rapidly expanding SUV segment, was revealed through recent reports citing internal company plans and industry sources. The move underscores Maruti Suzuki's commitment to adapting to evolving consumer preferences and solidifying its leadership in the passenger vehicle market.

Maruti Suzuki's Strategic Shift to Utility Vehicles

The push for new utility vehicles is a direct response to the significant shift in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where SUVs now command a substantial share, growing from 23% in 2019 to 50% in 2024. Maruti Suzuki aims to significantly improve its SUV market share, which has been driven by recent launches like the eVX (formerly e-Vitara), Victoris, Jimny, Fronx, and Grand Vitara. The company aims to introduce a new SUV every six months to regain lost ground against rivals who have made considerable gains in this segment. Maruti Suzuki's broader plan encompasses nine new models within the next three years, with seven specifically being SUVs and one electric MPV (YMC).

Upcoming Utility Vehicle Lineup: What to Expect

The ambitious pipeline includes a mix of facelifts, all-new models, and electric vehicles across various utility vehicle sub-segments.

Key Upcoming Models:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Expected to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, the updated Brezza is anticipated to feature interior and styling enhancements. A more fuel-efficient petrol engine and an underbody CNG option are also expected.

Expected to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, the updated Brezza is anticipated to feature interior and styling enhancements. A more fuel-efficient petrol engine and an underbody CNG option are also expected. Maruti Suzuki Y43 Micro SUV: Positioned to rival popular models like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, this all-new micro SUV is expected by late 2026 or early 2027. Internally codenamed Y43, it is likely to replace the recently discontinued Ignis and be sold through Nexa dealerships. It is rumoured to feature the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine from the new Swift and Dzire, with both ICE and EV versions on the cards. Expected pricing is in the Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh range.

Positioned to rival popular models like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, this all-new micro SUV is expected by late 2026 or early 2027. Internally codenamed Y43, it is likely to replace the recently discontinued Ignis and be sold through Nexa dealerships. It is rumoured to feature the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine from the new Swift and Dzire, with both ICE and EV versions on the cards. Expected pricing is in the Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh range. Maruti Suzuki 7-seater Grand Vitara (Y17): Maruti Suzuki is developing a three-row version of its successful Grand Vitara, internally known as Y17. This flagship SUV is anticipated to debut by late 2026 or early 2027. It will feature a longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang to accommodate the third row and is expected to retain the Grand Vitara's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and strong hybrid powertrains. Rumoured features include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and six airbags as standard. Expected pricing is between Rs 18 to Rs 25 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki is developing a three-row version of its successful Grand Vitara, internally known as Y17. This flagship SUV is anticipated to debut by late 2026 or early 2027. It will feature a longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang to accommodate the third row and is expected to retain the Grand Vitara's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and strong hybrid powertrains. Rumoured features include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and six airbags as standard. Expected pricing is between Rs 18 to Rs 25 lakh. Maruti Suzuki YMC Electric MPV: While technically an MPV, this 7-seater electric vehicle is a crucial part of Maruti's utility vehicle expansion. Internally codenamed YMC, it is expected to launch in late 2026 or early 2027 and will share its architecture with the eVX. It is slated to be Maruti Suzuki's second Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) for India, challenging models like the Kia Carens EV.

While technically an MPV, this 7-seater electric vehicle is a crucial part of Maruti's utility vehicle expansion. Internally codenamed YMC, it is expected to launch in late 2026 or early 2027 and will share its architecture with the eVX. It is slated to be Maruti Suzuki's second Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) for India, challenging models like the Kia Carens EV. Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV: An electric iteration of the popular Fronx compact SUV is expected to launch by March 15, 2027.

An electric iteration of the popular Fronx compact SUV is expected to launch by March 15, 2027. Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV: The electric version of the rugged Jimny SUV is expected to hit the market by January 2028. However, some reports suggest its India launch might be pushed to post-2030.

The electric version of the rugged Jimny SUV is expected to hit the market by January 2028. However, some reports suggest its India launch might be pushed to post-2030. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Reports suggest a mid-life update for the popular Fronx compact SUV is also in the pipeline, expected to launch in the coming years. This facelift will likely bring styling tweaks and feature enhancements to the petrol variant.

Future-Ready Powertrains and Manufacturing

Maruti Suzuki is committed to a multi-pathway powertrain strategy, offering petrol, flex fuel, hybrid, and fully electric variants across its new models. To expedite product development, the company is deploying advanced tools like AI, machine learning, and simulation-based virtual testing, aiming to reduce its development cycle from 48 months to 36 months. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki is targeting over 80% localization to reduce import dependency and support its ambitious production scale-up, with a production target of 2.82 million vehicles for FY27.

With these strategic launches and technological advancements, Maruti Suzuki is geared up to strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive Indian utility vehicle market.

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