Renault Bridger Compact SUV To Launch in India by Late 2027: Check Expected Price, Design, Powertrain Options and Key Specifications

Renault is set to invigorate the Indian automotive market with the highly anticipated launch of its new sub-4 metre compact SUV, the Renault Bridger. Unveiled as a concept on March 10, 2026, the production-spec Bridger is slated to arrive in India by late 2027, with the country serving as the primary launch market and a global export hub for the model.

The Bridger, which has been internally referred to as a 'Mini-Duster,' will strategically position itself between the Renault Kiger and the upcoming new Duster in the brand's India portfolio. This aggressive push is part of Renault's broader strategy to expand its SUV presence across various segments with a focus on local design, development, and manufacturing. Porsche 911 GT3 2026 Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Design and Platform

The Renault Bridger concept showcased a rugged, boxy design aimed at maximising interior space while keeping the vehicle under four metres in length, allowing it to benefit from India's favourable sub-4m tax structure. Key design elements observed in the concept include a bold front fascia with an illuminated 'RENAULT' lettering, sharp LED lighting signatures, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a distinctive tailgate-mounted spare wheel, evoking a traditional off-road SUV aesthetic.

Underpinning the Bridger will be Renault's new Global Modular Platform (R-GMP), a derivative of the CMF-B platform, which has been extensively localised by Renault India's engineering teams. This platform is also shared with the new-generation Duster, indicating a robust and adaptable architecture.

Powertrain Options and Specifications

Renault has confirmed a diverse range of powertrain options for the Bridger, catering to varying customer preferences. The line-up is expected to include petrol, hybrid, and electric variants, with a CNG option also under active consideration for a later rollout.

Expected Powertrain Options:

Petrol: A new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, locally manufactured in India, is highly anticipated. Additionally, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine are also expected to be part of the offering.

A new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, locally manufactured in India, is highly anticipated. Additionally, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine are also expected to be part of the offering. Hybrid: Strong hybrid versions are confirmed and will be available.

Strong hybrid versions are confirmed and will be available. Electric (EV): An all-electric variant is planned to arrive a few months after the combustion models, potentially by late 2027 or early 2028. Renault is reportedly considering two battery alternatives for the EV: 35 kWh and 55 kWh.

In terms of practicality, the Bridger concept boasts an impressive 200 mm of ground clearance and a substantial 400 litres of boot space, which Renault claims will be segment-leading. The interior is also promised to offer exceptional roominess, including 200 mm of rear knee room.

India Launch and Market Position

The Renault Bridger is expected to be manufactured at Renault's Chennai plant, leveraging high levels of localisation to achieve competitive pricing. Upon its launch, the Bridger will enter the fiercely competitive sub-4 metre SUV segment, going head-to-head with established players like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Skoda Kylaq. Ola Services Suspended in Chandigarh: State Transport Authority Halts Operations for 6 Months Over Regulatory Violations .

While official pricing remains under wraps, the Renault Bridger is anticipated to be priced in India between ₹7 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom), with some reports suggesting an entry price as low as ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). Its focus on a rugged design, versatile powertrains, and spacious interiors aims to attract Indian consumers seeking a capable and practical urban adventurer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).