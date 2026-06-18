Porsche 911 GT3 2026 Price in India, Features and Specifications
Porsche has launched the updated 911 GT3 (992.2) in India, opening order books for its track-focused sports car. Powered by a 510hp 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine, it accelerates from 0-100kph in 3.4 seconds. Prices start at INR 3.33 crore, with optional Weissach and Manthey performance packages available.
Porsche 911 GT3 992.2 iteration has officially been launched in India, with Porsche now accepting orders for the latest iteration of its most track-focused sports car. This updated version of the celebrated 911 range brings forward a series of aerodynamic refinements and performance enhancements, maintaining its status as a pinnacle of naturally aspirated engineering for the brand.
The exterior design builds upon the iconic 911 silhouette, integrating functional aero-elements such as a prominent rear wing and a redesigned front bumper for improved efficiency. Within the cabin, the model introduces a refined set of upgrade features and interior trim options that emphasise its driver-centric purpose, ensuring the vehicle provides a focused environment suitable for both circuit performance and high-speed touring. Citroen eC3X Price in India, Specifications and Features.
Porsche 911 GT3 Specifications and Features
The Porsche 911 GT3 is powered by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine that revs to 9,000rpm, producing 510hp and 450Nm of torque. It features a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) gearbox channelling power to the rear wheels, enabling a 0-100kph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 311kph. Standard technical equipment includes a stainless steel sports exhaust, rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, and active sport suspension. The exterior is fitted with a staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheel setup. Inside, it features a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker sound system, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and 4-way powered sports seats. Optional equipment includes the track-focused Manthey performance kit and the weight-saving Weissach package. Mini Countryman C Price in India, Features and Specifications.
Porsche 911 GT3 Price in India
The Porsche 911 GT3 is priced at INR 3.33 crore (ex-showroom, before options). Customers can further customise their vehicles with the Weissach package, which commands a premium of INR 43.9 lakh (or INR 35.06 lakh without a roll cage), and the Manthey performance kit, which is priced at INR 1 crore.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).