Amber Enterprises India Opening Bell Updates: Stock Surges on Oppo Tie-Up

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. is poised for an intriguing session as the stock opened significantly higher today, reflecting strong market sentiment following key corporate developments. The stock closed yesterday at ₹7,965.50 and commenced trading this morning at ₹8,218.00, marking a robust gap-up opening, and is currently trading at ₹8,080.00, up 1.44%. This initial enthusiasm suggests investors are keenly reacting to fresh announcements, even as broader market cues remain mixed. The early trading saw the stock touch a high of ₹8,218.00 and a low of ₹7,938.50, indicating some volatility after the strong open.

AMBER – Stock Updates as of (9:45AM, 19 Jun 2026) LTP ₹8,080.00 Open ₹8,218.00 High ₹8,218.00 Low ₹7,938.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 699,953 % Chg +1.44%

Overnight & Global Cues

Indian equity markets are anticipated to experience a somewhat lacklustre start to Friday's session, influenced by divergent global signals. GIFT Nifty futures indicated a subdued opening for benchmark indices, trading down 100-165 points from their previous close. While US markets were closed today for the Juneteenth holiday, Wall Street indices had closed higher on Thursday, driven by technology stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.9% and the S&P 500 up 1.08%. Across Asia-Pacific, markets presented a mixed picture, with South Korea's Kospi surging 2.8% and Japan's Nikkei 225 advancing 0.6%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.74%. Markets in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan were closed for a holiday. A significant macro tailwind for the Indian economy is the easing of crude oil prices, which are heading for a 9% weekly loss, following optimism surrounding the US-Iran peace process and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, the Indian IT sector faces headwinds, with major players like Infosys and Wipro seeing their ADRs under pressure after Accenture's narrowed annual revenue growth forecast.

Recent Developments

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. has been in the spotlight with two significant corporate announcements in the past 48 hours. Most notably, the company has forged a manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. to produce mobile phones for brands including OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme within India. This strategic move marks Amber's entry into large-scale mobile phone manufacturing and represents a key diversification in its business strategy. Furthermore, Amber's material subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited, is set to acquire an additional 38.5% stake in PCB manufacturer Ascent Circuits Private Limited for ₹336.75 crore, increasing its holding to 98.5%. This move aims to consolidate ownership and streamline operations within its electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Earlier, the company reported its Q4 FY26 results, with revenue from operations growing 10.49% year-on-year to ₹4,147.52 crore, and net profit increasing by 36.77% year-on-year to ₹161.96 crore. Analyst sentiment shows a general "Buy" consensus from 25-27 analysts, with average 12-month price targets ranging between ₹8,018.28 and ₹8,679.11.

Key Levels to Watch

For today's session, traders should monitor Amber's opening price of ₹8,218.00 as an immediate resistance level, given the stock briefly traded at this high before seeing some profit booking. The previous closing price of ₹7,965.50 will act as a crucial support. The current trading price (LTP) of ₹8,080.00 suggests the stock is consolidating above its previous close. While no 52-week high/low data was provided, analyst consensus price targets offer a broader perspective, with an average 1-year target around ₹8,196.49 to ₹8,679.11, and high estimates reaching up to ₹10,395.

Opening Outlook

Amber Enterprises India is expected to remain firmly in focus as the session progresses, driven by the significant strategic partnership with Oppo and the consolidation of Ascent Circuits. The strong gap-up opening indicates immediate positive investor reaction to these growth-oriented developments. While broader market sentiment might be somewhat muted due to global cues and IT sector pressures, Amber's specific corporate actions are likely to provide strong counter-cyclical support. Traders will be watching closely to see if the stock can sustain its initial gains and build on the positive momentum, particularly after a strong move on such significant news. The diversification into mobile manufacturing marks a pivotal moment for the company, potentially unlocking new growth avenues.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).