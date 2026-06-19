Infosys Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Slides 8% on Global Tech Sell-Off

Infosys (NSE: INFY) is set to open today's session with a notable gap-down, trading significantly below its previous close. Having finished Thursday at ₹1,127.50, the stock opened today at ₹1,062.30, marking an initial decline of approximately 5.78%. Early indications suggest sustained selling pressure, with the Last Traded Price (LTP) hovering around ₹1,033.50, reflecting an overall change of -8.34% from yesterday's closing. Sentiment appears cautious as investors digest a confluence of global and sector-specific developments.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (9:29AM, 19 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,033.50 Open ₹1,062.30 High ₹1,066.00 Low ₹1,031.30 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 10,573,453 % Chg -8.34%

Overnight & Global Cues

Overnight, US markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite surging 1.91% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.08%, primarily driven by a rally in semiconductor shares. However, it is crucial to note that US markets are closed today for the Juneteenth holiday, which could lead to reduced global cues during the Indian trading session. Domestically, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of ₹-1025.20 Cr in the cash segment on June 18, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support with net buying of ₹3516.81 Cr. The broader Indian IT sector faced significant headwinds on Thursday, with the Nifty IT index declining 1.8%, as hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve regarding potential future rate hikes triggered a global technology sector sell-off. This sentiment was exacerbated by concerns that higher interest rates could reduce valuations for growth-oriented technology companies and lead to clients curtailing discretionary IT spending. ICICI Bank Opening Bell Updates: Global Cues, Institutional Flows in Focus.

Recent Developments

Infosys has been active on the corporate announcement front, having recently collaborated with the CMMI Institute to develop an Enterprise AI Maturity Framework. Additionally, the company has partnered with IHH Healthcare for a multi-country, AI-powered ERP transformation and with Valmet to reimagine IT operations using AI. These initiatives highlight Infosys's strategic focus on artificial intelligence, a theme that had previously spurred a rally in Indian IT stocks earlier in June following positive commentary on AI not being a threat to software firms. However, recent analyst notes point to a challenging environment for Indian IT services, influenced by Accenture's softer bookings, lowered guidance, and sustained client caution, which are seen as negative indicators for the sector. Infosys's most recent quarter also saw a year-over-year decline in constant currency revenue of 3.5%, and an 8% quarter-over-quarter decline in the prior June quarter, suggesting ongoing financial pressures. Analyst consensus typically rates Infosys as a "Hold," with varying price targets ranging from a low of ₹1,247.35 to a high of ₹1,911, and an average 1-year price target of ₹1,520.25.

Key Levels to Watch

Today's opening at ₹1,062.30 is a critical level to monitor, especially given the significant gap-down from the previous close of ₹1,127.50. The intraday low of ₹1,031.30 could act as immediate support. Given the pronounced selling in the IT sector, traders will be watching for the stock to stabilize above this level. The 52-week high and low data are not currently available for reference. However, for the broader Nifty index, technical support is anticipated around the 23,200–23,000 range, with resistance near 23,750–23,800, providing a general market context for the IT sector's movements. Reliance Industries Opening Bell Updates: AGM, Jio IPO, AI in Focus Reliance Industries Opening Bell Updates: AGM, Jio IPO, AI in Focus.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should remain vigilant to any shifts in institutional flows, particularly FII activity, which has shown selling in the recent past. The pressure on the IT sector stemming from global interest rate concerns and a cautious outlook from major players like Accenture is likely to persist. While Infosys's strategic investments in AI offer long-term potential, the near-term focus will be on how the stock reacts to the overnight global cues and whether it can find support amidst the current sector-wide weakness. Any reversal in the negative sentiment around global technology spending or fresh positive commentary from management could provide a catalyst.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).