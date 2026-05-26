APOLLO Micro Systems Share Price Today: Stocks Jumps in Intraday Trade as Volume Surges Past 19 Million Shares

APOLLO stock is witnessing robust buying interest in intraday trade, currently trading at INR 410.10. This marks a positive move of +0.47% from its previous close of INR 408.20. The stock opened today's session at INR 409.50, slightly above its previous close, and has since registered an intraday high of INR 417.80 and a low of INR 403.30. Volume appears to be surging, with over 19.6 million shares already traded, indicating strong market participation and conviction behind the current upward trajectory.

APOLLO – Stock Updates as of 10:12am, 26th May 2026

LTP OPEN HIGH LOW 52W HIGH 52W LOW VOL % CHG 410.10 409.50 417.80 403.30 0.00 0.00 19,606,472 +0.47%

Apollo Micro Systems Continues Rally After Hitting Record High

While specific 52-week high and low data for "APOLLO" is not available in our current data feed, the stock's recent performance suggests it is trading in uncharted territory. For context, Apollo Micro Systems, a company often referred to by the "APOLLO" ticker, made headlines just yesterday, May 25, 2026, by surging nearly 11% and hitting a fresh 52-week high of INR 400.00. The current trading price of INR 410.10 therefore places the stock comfortably above this recent annual peak, indicating a continuation of strong upward momentum and potentially establishing new annual benchmarks. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2026: Rail Vikas Nigam, Aditya Birla Fashion and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Apollo Micro Extends Rally as Defence Stocks Stay in Focus

The primary catalyst driving APOLLO's impressive performance appears to be a carry-over from yesterday's significant rally in defence sector stocks, specifically impacting Apollo Micro Systems. On May 25, 2026, Apollo Micro Systems shares surged almost 11%, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹400, following strong Q4 FY26 results. This surge was further fueled by a broader positive sentiment in the defence sector, ignited by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent reiteration of the government's desire to substantially increase private sector participation in defence manufacturing. The minister's remarks, emphasizing private companies' growing role in producing advanced weapons systems and critical defence technologies, have clearly buoyed investor confidence in defence-related entities like Apollo Micro Systems. Today's continued upward movement suggests that market participants are further absorbing these positive developments, pushing the stock higher as the trading session progresses. Broader market indices like the Sensex and Nifty are showing mixed to slightly negative trends today, indicating that APOLLO's move is largely company and sector-specific. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip in Early Trade After Fresh US Strikes in Iran Dent Investor Sentiment.

Investors Watch Volumes for Signs of Rally Sustainability

For the remainder of the session, investors will likely monitor volume trends and price action to gauge the sustainability of this rally. Any further positive news or analyst upgrades related to the defence sector or Apollo Micro Systems could provide additional impetus, while profit-booking could see the stock retesting intraday support levels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).