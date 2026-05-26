Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2026: Rail Vikas Nigam, Aditya Birla Fashion and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday

A report by NDTV Profit indicates that the government has shortlisted Coal India, LIC, Indian Overseas Bank, and IRFC to sell shares through a phased offer during the first half of FY27. To ensure stable returns and avoid market volatility, the timing of these offers for sale will be carefully calibrated. That said, stocks of several companies are expected to be in the spotlight today, May 26, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks today.

As they prepare for buying and selling of shares during Tuesday's trading session, we bring you a list of stocks that are likely to be in focus today. According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, and Raymond Ltd are most likely to be among the list of stocks to watch out for. Wondering how the above stocks performed in the last trading session, then scroll below to know more. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL), Container Corporation of India Limited (NSE: CONCOR) and JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY) all closed last trading session of Monday, May 25 on a positive note. Notably, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL), Container Corporation of India Limited (NSE: CONCOR) and JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSWENERGY) grew by INR 1.60, INR 7.30 and INR 6.75 at the end of the closing.

On the other hand, shares of One 97 Communications Limited (NSE: PAYTM) and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (NSE: ABFRL) ended Monday's trading session in red. Stocks of both One 97 Communications Limited (NSE: PAYTM) and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (NSE: ABFRL) fell by INR 9 and INR 0.25 each, respectively. However, shares of Raymond Lifestyle Limited (NSE: RAYMONDLSL) closed in green after rising by INR 20.45. Eicher Motors Share Price Today, May 25: Stock Gains Nearly 5.42% in Early Trends, Check Latest Rate on NSE.

With multiple market-moving catalysts at play - from major public sector disinvestment blueprints for the upcoming fiscal year to highly active price movements among core mid- and large-cap equities - market participants are bracing for an action-packed trading session. As investors digest Monday's closing data, all eyes will remain pinned on the opening bell to see whether the green momentum sustains for companies like Raymond and RVNL, or if buyers will use the minor pullbacks in Paytm and ABFRL as strategic entry points.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).