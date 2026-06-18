Bitcoin Price Today, June 18, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 64,454 as Hawkish Federal Reserve Rate Projection Pressures Risk Assets
Bitcoin consolidated at USD 64,454 as of 7:23 AM IST on Thursday, June 18, 2026, experiencing downward technical pressure over the previous 24 hours. The primary digital asset faced renewed macro headwinds after the US Federal Reserve, under newly appointed Chairman Kevin Warsh, held interest rates steady but adjusted economic projections to signal future rate hikes.
Bitcoin prices exhibited stable but distinctly subdued momentum on Thursday morning, trading at USD 64,454 as of 7:23 AM IST. The leading digital token entered a localized consolidation phase, giving up its earlier weekly recovery gains as global markets fully digested a hawkish shift in American monetary policy.
- The conservative posture across the flagship cryptocurrency influenced the wider digital currency landscape, with major alternative tokens logging moderate corrections during early Asian market hours. Trading desks reported a notable contraction in open interest across major futures exchanges, as leveraged bullish traders actively scaled back their exposure to high-beta assets. Bitcoin Price Today, June 17, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 65,829 as Market Pauses Ahead of Decisive FOMC Interest Rate Decision.
Federal Reserve Posture Signals Potential Rate Hikes
Market analysts attribute the prevailing market stagnation to the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting concluded on Wednesday. In his inaugural session as central bank chair, Kevin Warsh led the committee to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged between 3.50% and 3.75%, which matched the consensus expectations of global financial institutions.
However, the updated Summary of Economic Projections, commonly known as the "dot plot", introduced a hawkish surprise that startled risk-on sectors. The revised policy charts revealed that nine out of seventeen committee members now project at least one interest rate hike before the end of 2026, effectively dismantling previous retail expectations of a near-term monetary easing cycle.
Sticky Inflation Projections Tighten Institutional Liquidity
The central bank's aggressive policy statement noted that price pressures are proving far more persistent than initially anticipated. Federal Reserve officials revised their year-end Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation forecast upward to 3.6%, driven heavily by structural energy vulnerabilities and resilient consumer demand.
This macroeconomic outlook has heavily impacted institutional liquidity channels within the crypto ecosystem. With the policy-sensitive two-year US Treasury yield surging to 4.21% and the US Dollar Index strengthening, capital desks have temporarily paused aggressive allocations into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, choosing instead to capture guaranteed yields in traditional debt instruments.
Key Macro Support Zones Restrict Immediate Downside
Despite the shift toward tighter monetary conditions, the underlying infrastructure of the digital asset market shows significant resilience against deep capitulation. On-chain metrics reveal that exchange-held Bitcoin supplies continue to hover near multi-year lows, confirming that long-term institutional custodians are maintaining their cold-storage positions rather than offloading spot assets.
Technical indicators suggest that the short-term support zone between USD 61,500 and USD 63,000 remains heavily defended by systematic buy-the-dip orders. On the upside, market analysts anticipate that an overhead technical resistance wall near the USD 66,500 threshold will continue to cap near-term breakout attempts until broader macroeconomic sentiment shifts.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).