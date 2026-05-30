Bitcoin Price Today, May 30, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 73,500 Following Sharp Weekly Correction

Bitcoin prices witnessed a steep intraday drop on Saturday morning, tumbling to USD 73,559 as of 7:33 AM IST. The abrupt market downturn indicates a sharp shift in momentum from just minutes earlier, when the flagship digital asset was holding at USD 76,869 at 7:25 AM IST.

The rapid price slide has pulled major altcoins lower and triggered a wave of cautious sentiment across the broader digital currency ecosystem. Automated trading desks reported a heavy volume of stop-loss orders being hit as the asset fell beneath its short-term support floors during early Asian trading hours. Bitcoin Price Today, May 29, 2026: BTC Price Down to USD 73,332 After Increase.

Bitcoin Price Today: Technical Resistance and Whale Outflows Halt Recovery

Market analysts noted that Bitcoin has continued to struggle near its overhead resistance band over recent sessions. The repeated failure to clear these key technical levels triggered a wave of derivatives-led selling, leaving leveraged long positions highly vulnerable to sudden liquidation.

According to on-chain data, near-term selling pressure was heavily compounded by a surge in large-scale investor activity. Whale outflows from major platforms reached approximately 648,000 BTC, marking the highest volume of large holder liquidations seen since February.

BTC Price Risk-Off Reaction Among Investors

The broader market caution is heavily tied to macro factors, including persistent global inflation expectations and rising crude oil prices. Furthermore, recent reports of military escalations and airstrikes in the Middle East have triggered a classic risk-off reaction among international investors, leading them to swiftly scale back exposure to speculative digital assets. Bitcoin Price Today, May 28, 2026: BTC Price Down to USD 76,869 Amid Bearish Sentiment Across Digital Currency Ecosystem.

On the institutional front, pressure has mounted due to a notable slowdown in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows alongside heavy positioning in derivatives markets. While long-term accumulation by retail buyers remains stable within the USD 73,000 to USD 75,000 support zone, short-term liquidity challenges continue to test buyer conviction across the global crypto ecosystem.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).