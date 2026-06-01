BSE Ltd Opening Bell Updates: Stock Slips 1.64% Amid Mixed Cues

BSE Ltd. closed yesterday's session at ₹4,146.10, and opened higher today at ₹4,180.00, touching an early high of ₹4,198.00. However, it has since seen some profit booking, trading at ₹4,078.00, marking a -1.64% change from its previous close. This indicates a mixed sentiment at the open, as Indian markets are generally expected to witness a positive opening driven by largely supportive global cues, despite some underlying cautiousness. The initial upward move for the broader market, with Sensex opening over 400 points higher and Nifty50 above 23,600, reflects a cautiously bullish undertone.

BSE – Stock Updates as of (9:43AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹4,078.00 Open ₹4,180.00 High ₹4,198.00 Low ₹4,068.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 701,591 % Chg -1.64%

Overnight & Global Cues

Overnight, US markets closed on a positive note, with both the Dow Jones (+0.75%) and Nasdaq (+0.91%) showing strength on May 30, suggesting a supportive global backdrop. This strength is seen as potentially alleviating immediate FII selling pressure. However, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in Indian equities, offloading ₹21,105.86 crore in the cash segment on May 29. For the month of May, FIIs collectively withdrew ₹29,484 crore from Indian markets. Counterbalancing this, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) demonstrated strong buying, with net purchases of ₹16,764.14 crore on May 29, and have consistently infused capital, totaling ₹3.37 lakh crore into Indian equities in 2026. Macroeconomic concerns include lingering uncertainties surrounding US-Iran negotiations and geopolitical stability in West Asia, alongside higher crude oil prices. The India VIX, a key market volatility indicator, also rebounded sharply by 8.03% to 16.18, signaling increased discomfort among market participants.

Recent Developments

BSE Ltd. recently delivered robust financial performance, reporting a 61% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹795.47 crore for the March quarter of FY26. Revenue for the same quarter surged by 85% to ₹1,564 crore. For the full fiscal year 2026, the exchange achieved its highest-ever performance, with net profit rising 88% to ₹2,487 crore and revenue growing 59% to ₹5,148 crore. The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share for FY26. Analyst sentiment, however, remains mixed. While Nuvama Institutional Equities maintains a 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹4,570, citing potential for derivatives active customer base expansion, Jefferies holds a 'Hold' rating with a target price of ₹3,620, expressing caution due to reliance on Sensex weekly options and regulatory risks. Motilal Oswal has a 'Neutral' rating with a target of ₹4,400. The stock also conducted a mock trading session on May 30 across its various segments.

Key Levels to Watch

For BSE, today's open was at ₹4,180.00, against a previous close of ₹4,146.10. The 52-week high for the stock stands at ₹4,446.80, while the 52-week low is ₹2,021.50. Given the current trading at ₹4,078.00, the stock is showing volatility around its recent closing levels. Broader market technicals suggest Nifty has immediate support around 23,250 – 23,300 and faces resistance near the 23,800 mark. For the Sensex, key support levels are at 74,100-73,800, with resistance at 75,300 and 75,900.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will likely closely monitor BSE's price action relative to its previous close and today's open, especially given the current dip from its opening high. The interplay between FII selling and DII buying will continue to be a significant factor for the overall market direction. While BSE's strong financial results provide a fundamental tailwind, concerns regarding its elevated valuation and analyst divisions could introduce volatility. Broader market cues, including movements in global indices, crude oil prices, and any further updates on geopolitical situations, will also influence sentiment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).