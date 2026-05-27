EPFO 3.0 Update: Instant PF Withdrawal via UPI Soon, Auto Claim Limit Increased to INR 5 Lakh

In a major relief for salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch a faster and fully digital PF withdrawal system under EPFO 3.0. The new upgrade aims to simplify the withdrawal process for over 8 crore EPFO contributors by allowing Provident Fund (PF) money to be transferred directly to linked bank accounts through UPI.

Under the current system, employees must submit Form 31 on the EPFO portal, complete KYC verification, and wait for employer approval before receiving their PF amount. Even minor errors in documents can lead to claim rejection, while withdrawals above INR 1 lakh often require manual verification, causing delays of up to 7 to 10 days. EPFO To Launch WhatsApp Chatbot for PF Balance, Claim Status and Grievance Support; What We Know.

With EPFO 3.0, the process is expected to become quicker and more seamless. Members will reportedly be able to check their eligible withdrawal amount through the UMANG app and generate a secure QR code on the portal. Using a UPI payment gateway, the PF amount will then be transferred directly to the user’s bank account within minutes.

Another major change is the increase in the auto-settlement limit from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh, reducing the need for manual approvals and speeding up claim processing significantly. PF Withdrawal via UPI: EPFO Members Could Soon Withdraw Funds Through UPI; Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Says Testing Complete.

EPFO is also planning to expand its digital support services through WhatsApp. Users may soon be able to access PF-related assistance by sending a simple “Hello” message to EPFO’s verified WhatsApp number. A secure chatbot will help users resolve queries, receive important alerts, and manage EPFO services directly from their smartphones.

The upcoming EPFO digital transformation is expected to make PF withdrawals faster, easier, and more user-friendly for millions of employees across India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).