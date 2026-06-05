EPFO Interest Update: When Will 8.25% EPF Interest for FY 2025–26 Be Credited? Here’s What Subscribers Need To Know

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has retained the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate at 8.25% for the financial year 2025-26. The decision was recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2026, but many subscribers are still waiting for the interest amount to reflect in their EPF accounts.

As per the EPFO notification issued on March 2, 2026, the CBT recommended an annual interest rate of 8.25% on EPF accumulations for FY 2025-26. However, before the interest is credited, the rate must receive formal approval from the government. Following approval, EPFO undertakes account reconciliation and updates millions of subscriber records, a process that can take several months. EPFO 3.0 New Features: Complete Guide to Instant UPI and Cardless ATM Withdrawals.

Based on previous timelines, EPF subscribers can expect the interest amount to be credited between June and September 2026. Even if there is a delay, members will receive the full interest amount applicable for the financial year.

Subscribers can check whether the interest has been credited through the EPFO portal, the UMANG app, SMS services, or missed-call facilities. Once updated, the passbook entry generally displays "Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026". EPFO 3.0 Update: Instant PF Transfer via UPI Soon; 6 Reasons Your Provident Fund Gets Stuck.

Meanwhile, under the upcoming EPFO 3.0 initiative, subscribers may soon be able to withdraw provident fund money directly into their bank accounts using UPI-enabled services. The auto-settlement limit has already been increased to ₹5 lakh, aiming to make withdrawals faster and more convenient for EPF members.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).