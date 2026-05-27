Gold Rate Today, May 27, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained firm on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, amid steady global bullion trends and continued domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuations in the US dollar, and expectations around future interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve continued to support safe-haven buying in gold. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 27, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Retail jewellery demand also remained active due to the ongoing wedding season across several parts of the country. Analysts said gold prices are likely to stay elevated in the near term as investors monitor international market developments and inflation-related signals. Gold Rate Today, May 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,52,900 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,40,300 per 10 grams in most Indian cities. Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Fuel Rates Raised Again for 4th Time in 12 Days; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 27, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,40,300 1,52,900 Mumbai 1,40,300 1,52,900 Chennai 1,40,300 1,52,900 Kolkata 1,39,700 1,52,300 Bengaluru 1,40,300 1,52,900 Hyderabad 1,40,300 1,52,900 Ahmedabad 1,40,300 1,52,900 Jaipur 1,40,300 1,52,900 Lucknow 1,40,300 1,52,900 Bhopal 1,40,300 1,52,900 Srinagar 1,40,300 1,52,900 Jodhpur 1,40,300 1,52,900 Noida 1,40,300 1,52,900 Ghaziabad 1,40,300 1,52,900 Gurugram 1,40,300 1,52,900

Gold prices continued to trade on a strong note across major Indian cities on May 27, 2026, backed by firm global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. Robust jewellery buying and resilient investor sentiment are keeping bullion prices elevated. Buyers are advised to check live market rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).