HDFC Bank Closing Bell Updates: Shares Rise 0.72% Amid Options Activity

HDFC Bank kicked off Wednesday's trading session at ₹744.45, building on previous day's momentum to close at ₹753.65, marking a gain of 0.72%. The banking heavyweight witnessed an intraday high of ₹756.90 and a low of ₹742.60, navigating a relatively narrow band. The day’s trading volume stood at 36,109,480 shares, closely aligning with its average daily activity.

HDFCBANK – Stock Updates as of (5:25PM, 03 Jun 2026) LTP ₹753.65 Open ₹744.45 High ₹756.90 Low ₹742.60 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 36,109,480 % Chg +0.72%

Session Highlights

The stock displayed early resilience, opening firm and swiftly moving towards its intraday high in the initial hours. Despite broader banking sector negative sentiment, HDFC Bank demonstrated marginal outperformance. Midday saw some consolidation, but the price held its ground above the day's opening levels. A late-session push helped the stock secure a positive close, underlining steady demand. Notably, there was significant activity in the ₹750 strike price call options, with 3,341 contracts exchanged, suggesting a focused directional wager by traders anticipating a move above this level before the June 30, 2026, expiry.

Drivers & Developments

Driving today's price action was a mix of underlying institutional interest and fresh corporate developments. The stock recorded substantial trading activity, with a total traded value exceeding ₹30,619 crores. Corporate news included HDFC Bank's strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marwadi University, aimed at developing future-ready management talent for the banking and financial services industry through internships and recruitment. On the analyst front, MarketsMojo upgraded its grade for HDFC Bank from 'Sell' to 'Hold', indicating a potential moderation in downside risks. However, the stock continues to grapple with governance concerns that emerged earlier in the year, including the former chairman's resignation and an internal probe into marketing expenditures. These issues have contributed to a significant 25% decline in its share price year-to-date and persistent FII selling.

52-Week Context

Today's closing price of ₹753.65 places HDFC Bank near the lower end of its 52-week trading range. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,020.50, while its 52-week low is ₹726.65. This positions the current valuation as objectively cheap relative to its historical performance, trading approximately 2.5% above its 52-week low. Analysts are largely divided, with some viewing the sharp correction as a long-term buying opportunity given the attractive valuations, while others advise patience until governance clarity emerges.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will be closely monitoring any further developments regarding the ongoing internal vigilance investigation and the appointment of a permanent non-executive chairman, which are key near-term catalysts for sentiment. Technical levels to watch include immediate support at ₹733 and resistance at ₹758, as identified by Univest analysts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).