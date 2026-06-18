India's Aman Sanger, Pakistan's Sualeh Asif Become Billionaires in SpaceX’s USD 60 Billion Cursor Deal

SpaceX has officially announced the acquisition of Anysphere, the parent company behind the popular AI-powered code editor Cursor, in an all-stock deal valued at $60 billion. The transaction marks a significant moment for the software industry, instantly rewarding co-founders Aman Sanger and Sualeh Asif with SpaceX shares estimated to be worth approximately $2.7 billion each.

The acquisition is set to bolster SpaceX’s internal artificial intelligence capabilities as the company seeks to enhance its complex engineering workflows. Cursor has achieved rapid popularity among developers for its advanced features in code writing, debugging, and optimisation, making it a prominent competitor to existing tools like GitHub Copilot. By integrating this technology, SpaceX aims to streamline development processes across its various divisions, including its rocket design, satellite systems, and autonomous technology projects.

The rise of founders Aman Sanger and Sualeh Asif serves as a notable example of the rapid wealth creation and innovation occurring within the global AI sector. Their collaboration, which bridges cross-border technical expertise, has been widely recognised as a validation of Cursor's transformative impact on modern software engineering. Analysts anticipate that this deal will accelerate the growth of Cursor’s AI tools while providing SpaceX with proprietary capabilities necessary for its long-term objectives, such as Starlink expansion and Mars colonisation efforts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).