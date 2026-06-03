Infosys Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Dips Nearly 4% on Profit Booking

Infosys shares experienced a significant downturn on Wednesday, opening at ₹1,242.10 before touching an intraday high of ₹1,249.90. However, the stock quickly reversed course, plummeting to an intraday low of ₹1,216.00 and ultimately closing at ₹1,220.50, marking a substantial 3.96% decline from its previous close of ₹1,270.80. The day's trading saw a robust volume of 18,530,359 shares, notably higher than its recent typical average, indicating strong selling pressure throughout the session.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (3:31PM, 03 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,220.50 Open ₹1,242.10 High ₹1,249.90 Low ₹1,216.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 18,530,359 % Chg -3.96%

Session Highlights

The trading day for Infosys began with a fleeting attempt at upward momentum, with the stock touching a brief intraday high shortly after opening. This early strength proved unsustainable as the market swiftly succumbed to broad-based selling pressure. The stock witnessed a sharp reversal, with prices consistently trending downwards throughout the day. The decline accelerated in the latter half of the session, pushing the scrip towards its intraday low before a minor recovery stabilized the closing price. The sharp fall reflected a definitive shift in investor sentiment, snapping a recent multi-day rally.

Drivers & Developments

The primary catalyst for Infosys's sharp decline was widespread profit-booking across the Indian IT sector, following a robust rally in the preceding sessions. The Nifty IT index, of which Infosys is a significant constituent, fell sharply by 5.5% on Wednesday. This sector-specific correction occurred against the backdrop of a broader market crash, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty retreating significantly as investors adopted a cautious stance due to uncertainties surrounding US-Iran negotiations.

Despite these market headwinds, Infosys did announce positive corporate developments. The company, along with peers TCS and Wipro, announced a significant scaling of Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses, deploying the AI tool to over 100,000 employees each, collectively surpassing 300,000 seats. Infosys reported impressive 91% monthly active usage among its Copilot users. Additionally, Infosys unveiled a new suite of AI-powered fan experiences in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for the HSBC Championships. However, these positive announcements were overshadowed by the broader market sentiment and aggressive profit-taking.

Analyst sentiment surrounding Infosys has been mixed. While some brokerages had issued "buy" recommendations recently, contributing to the stock's previous rally, the consensus analyst rating for Infosys from five analysts is currently "Hold", with 80% suggesting holding and 20% predicting a strong sell. The broader IT sector is also grappling with a challenging environment, as indicated by a report that Indian tech hiring hit a 28-month low in June 2026, driven by global uncertainty and cautious corporate spending.

52-Week Context

Today's closing price of ₹1,220.50 places Infosys significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,727.85 and closer to its 52-week low of ₹1,089.10. The sharp decline pushes the stock into the lower-to-mid range of its annual trading band, signaling a notable setback after recent attempts at recovery.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will be closely monitoring global cues, particularly developments regarding US-Iran negotiations, as well as the overall sentiment towards the IT sector. For Infosys, key support levels around the ₹1,210-₹1,220 zone will be crucial to watch, while any bounce would face immediate resistance from today's opening levels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).