Infosys Closing Bell Updates: Stock Soars 5.68% on AI Wins & Bullish Call

Infosys (NSE: INFY) witnessed a strong resurgence in Tuesday's trading session, opening higher at ₹1,232.50 before climbing to an intraday high of ₹1,278.90. The stock ultimately closed at ₹1,270.80, marking a significant 5.68% gain from its previous close of ₹1,202.50. This robust price action was accompanied by an exceptionally high trading volume of 36,032,600 shares, considerably above its average daily volume, which has been around 17.97 million shares over the last three months. The intraday low mirrored the opening price at ₹1,232.50.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (4:00PM, 02 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,270.80 Open ₹1,232.50 High ₹1,278.90 Low ₹1,232.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 36,032,600 % Chg +5.68%

Session Highlights

The day began with strong positive momentum, with Infosys shares immediately gapping up at the open. This early buying interest sustained throughout the session, driving the stock steadily upwards without any significant intraday reversal. Midday saw continued accumulation, pushing the price towards its daily high. The late session maintained much of its gains, closing near the day's peak, reflecting definitive bullish sentiment and strong buyer conviction. The stock's jump marked a near-six-week high.

Drivers & Developments

The primary catalyst for today's impressive surge was a fresh "buy" recommendation from a prominent brokerage. Somil Mehta, Head of Retail Research at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, issued a "top buy call" on Infosys today, setting a target price of ₹1,270 with a stop loss at ₹1,150. This optimistic outlook was bolstered by positive technical indicators, including a "base formation in the demand zone" and the emergence of "higher tops and higher bottoms" on the charts.

Beyond analyst endorsements, the company also made several key corporate announcements that reinforced positive sentiment. Infosys expanded its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest bank, to modernize DNB's financial crime operations using an AI-driven, cloud-native technology platform. Concurrently, Infosys, in partnership with Germany's Handelsblatt Media Group, launched an AI-powered Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI) engine, leveraging Infosys Aster to enhance storytelling and reader engagement in digital journalism. These AI-centric developments underscored Infosys's positioning as an end-to-end AI transformation partner, tapping into the renewed optimism surrounding the global technology market's excitement for AI. The broader Indian IT sector also experienced a resurgence, with the Nifty IT index rallying, contributing to Infosys's gains.

52-Week Context

Today's closing price of ₹1,270.80 places Infosys significantly higher than its 52-week low of ₹1,089.00, which was recorded on May 14, 2026. Despite the strong rally, the stock is still trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1,728.00, achieved on February 3, 2026. The current gains are driving the stock towards mid-range levels, signaling a potential shift in sentiment after a period of volatility for the IT major.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will be watching for continued momentum in the IT sector, further analyst upgrades, and any additional clarity on the company's AI-driven pipeline. Key support levels around the ₹1,230 mark and resistance near the intraday high of ₹1,278.90 will be critical to monitor.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).