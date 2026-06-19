Infosys Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Plunges 8% on Sector Headwinds

Infosys (NSE: INFY) is poised for a challenging session, having closed yesterday at ₹1,127.50, but opening sharply lower today at ₹1,062.30. Early sentiment indicates significant selling pressure, with the stock currently trading at ₹1,033.80, reflecting an 8.31% decline from its previous close. This substantial gap-down opening and continued downward movement suggest a bearish start for the IT bellwether, even as broader market cues remain largely positive.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (9:29AM, 19 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,033.80 Open ₹1,062.30 High ₹1,066.00 Low ₹1,033.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 10,368,357 % Chg -8.31%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets closed mostly positive as the week drew to a close. US equity markets staged a comeback on Thursday (June 18), with the S&P 500 adding 1.08% to close at 7,500.58, the Nasdaq Composite climbing 1.91% to 26,517.93, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.14% to 51,564.70. This rebound was largely attributed to optimism surrounding the US-Iran peace deal, which is expected to ease inflation pressures by restoring oil flows. US markets are closed today for the Juneteenth holiday. Asian markets followed suit, with Japan's Nikkei 225 opening higher and South Korea's Kospi jumping 2.8% this morning, though some markets like China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are closed for holidays. Crude oil prices continued their downward trajectory, with Brent crude trading below the psychologically important $80 a barrel mark, easing global supply concerns. On the domestic front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on June 18, offloading shares worth ₹1,025.20 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided a cushion with net buying of ₹3,516.81 crore. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a mildly positive start for the broader Indian markets, up 15 points or 0.06%. However, the Indian IT sector continues to face headwinds from hotter-than-expected US inflation, which fuels concerns over prolonged higher interest rates, and lingering worries about AI-driven disruption to future technology spending. India's active tech talent demand also hit a 28-month low in June, partly due to US market uncertainties.

Recent Developments

In recent corporate news, Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with the CMMI Institute on June 11, 2026, to shape and pilot a new AI Maturity (AIM) framework, achieving milestone recognition. On the same day, the company expanded its strategic collaboration with IHH Healthcare for a multi-year, AI-powered ERP transformation program across several countries. While these indicate continued focus on AI and digital transformation, a May 20, 2026, UBS report noted that Infosys's Q4FY26 performance was weaker than expected, with the company issuing lower revenue growth guidance of 1.5-3.5% year-on-year in constant currency for FY27, below market expectations. Management commentary from this period reflected caution due to AI-related deflation and subdued discretionary client spending.

Key Levels to Watch

Given today's sharp decline, traders will closely monitor the day's low of ₹1,033.00, which also represents the current Last Traded Price (LTP). The stock opened at ₹1,062.30 and touched a high of ₹1,066.00 today. The previous close of ₹1,127.50 will act as a significant resistance level. With the provided 52-week high and low as N/A, immediate support and resistance will be drawn from recent trading patterns. Analysts generally hold a positive long-term view, with an average share price target of ₹1468.54, implying a substantial upside from the last price. However, today's negative momentum suggests short-term technical indicators will be paramount.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should watch for any signs of buying interest near the day's lows. The significant volume of 10,368,357 shares already traded suggests high activity. The divergence between positive global cues and the negative performance of Infosys indicates specific company or sector-related concerns are at play. Investors will be keen on any fresh corporate commentary or analyst updates that could shed light on the sharp correction. The broader IT sector sentiment, particularly concerns around AI disruption and US client spending, will continue to influence Infosys's trajectory. Volatility is likely to remain high as the market digests these factors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).