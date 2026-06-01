Infosys Opening Bell Updates: Stock Gains 4% Amid AI Focus

Infosys (NSE: INFY) is poised for a cautious yet potentially positive opening this Monday, with early indications suggesting a move higher after closing the previous session at ₹1,160.90. The stock saw a strong pre-open surge, indicated by an open of ₹1,175.00, and has already touched an intraday high of ₹1,212.70, currently trading at ₹1,208.30, marking a robust +4.08% change. Early sentiment will likely revolve around the company's recent corporate filings and broader global market movements, with investors closely watching for sustained upward momentum.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (10:02AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,208.30 Open ₹1,175.00 High ₹1,212.70 Low ₹1,173.70 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 5,071,689 % Chg +4.08%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets offer a mixed bag of cues for the Indian session. US markets concluded last week on a strong note, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all achieving record closing highs on Friday, May 31, 2026. This upward trajectory was buoyed by positive corporate earnings, particularly from the tech sector, and anticipation surrounding potential developments in US-Iran peace talks. Asian markets have also firmed up this morning, driven by continued robust demand within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. However, despite these positive international signals, Indian equity benchmark indices, including the Nifty 50 and Sensex, are anticipated to open on a flat to positive note. This cautious sentiment stems from ongoing uncertainties surrounding the US-Iran peace negotiations, which remain a key monitorable.

On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have maintained a selling stance, registering net sales of ₹21,105.86 crore in the cash segment on May 29, 2026. This trend extends to the broader month of May 2026, where FIIs were net sellers by ₹55,963 crore. Counterbalancing this outflow, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have consistently provided support, emerging as net buyers of ₹16,764.14 crore on May 29, 2026, and accumulating a significant ₹82,669 crore for the month of May. The Indian IT sector, as a whole, is showing signs of demand recovery, driven by increasing client interest in AI projects, with analysts at Nomura foreseeing an FY27 revival largely contingent on AI ramp-up.

Recent Developments

Infosys recently filed a revised Integrated Annual Report for FY26 on May 30, 2026, to correct a minor omission. The report highlighted the company's robust financial performance for the fiscal year, with consolidated revenue growing 9.6% to ₹1,78,650 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) increasing by 10.2% to ₹29,474 crore. Notably, Infosys secured large deal wins totaling US$14.9 billion for FY26. In other significant developments, Infosys announced on May 28, 2026, an extension of its AI and digital innovation partnership with Roland-Garros through 2031, including new AI-powered digital fan experiences. Addressing concerns around AI's impact on employment, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani stated on May 29, 2026, that the company intends to redeploy productivity gains from AI into growth initiatives rather than job cuts.

Key Levels to Watch

For today's session, traders should monitor the stock's ability to hold above its previous close of ₹1,160.90, especially considering its current trading price of ₹1,208.30 and opening at ₹1,175.00. The intraday high of ₹1,212.70 could act as an immediate resistance point. The broader 52-week range for Infosys is significant, with a 52-week high of ₹1,728.00 and a 52-week low of ₹1,089.00. For the Nifty 50, a crucial support zone is identified around 23,250 – 23,300, while 23,800 acts as a key resistance level.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be keen to observe how Infosys reacts to the prevailing global sentiment and the sustained FII selling pressure against the backdrop of resilient DII buying. The company's focus on AI-driven growth and its strong deal pipeline remain positive catalysts. However, the broader IT sector faces ongoing scrutiny regarding AI's disruptive potential and the long-term outlook for valuations. Investors should watch for further cues from international markets and any significant shifts in institutional investment flows, particularly FII activity, which could dictate short-term volatility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).