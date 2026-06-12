MTAR Technologies Share Price Today, June 12, 2026: Stock Surges Over 10% Despite Bloom Energy Project Setback

MTAR Technologies (MTARTECH) is poised for a dynamic session today, having closed yesterday at ₹6,306.00. Early indications suggest a strong positive opening, with the stock opening at ₹6,666.50 and currently trading at ₹6,942.50, reflecting a significant gain of +10.09% at the last traded price. This early momentum comes despite recent corporate headwinds, signaling a potential tug-of-war between company-specific concerns and an overall buoyant market sentiment.

MTARTECH – Stock Updates as of (9:35AM, 12 Jun 2026) LTP ₹6,942.50 Open ₹6,666.50 High ₹6,958.00 Low ₹6,625.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 951,154 % Chg +10.09%

Global markets experienced a notable rebound overnight, with Wall Street closing sharply higher on Thursday. All three major US indices recorded their biggest single-day percentage gains since April 8, driven by growing optimism regarding a potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which also led to a reduction in crude oil prices. This positive sentiment is reflecting in Asian markets and, consequently, in India's pre-market. The Gift Nifty Live Chart signals a strong positive start for the Indian stock market today, trading around the 23,523.5 level, indicating a substantial gap-up opening for the Nifty. This comes after Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday, impacted by earlier weak global cues, escalating geopolitical tensions, and persistent selling pressure in IT stocks. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the twelfth consecutive trading session on June 11, offloading equities worth ₹1,987 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to provide strong support, buying equities worth ₹4,224 crore. Macroeconomically, inflation risks persist in India, largely due to elevated crude oil and natural gas prices.

MTAR Technologies faced a significant setback recently, with its shares plunging between 9% and 11% on Thursday following news that a key data center project linked to its major US client, Bloom Energy, was abruptly put on hold. This project, involving Crusoe Energy Systems LLC and intended to power data centers for OpenAI and Microsoft, was to use 900 MW of Bloom Energy fuel cells. MTAR Tech is a critical manufacturing partner for Bloom Energy, contributing approximately 48% of its quarterly order inflow, by supplying power units and developing hydrogen boxes and electrolysers. This client-specific risk has dented investor sentiment, despite the stock's impressive rally of over 280% in the past year, and 174% year-to-date in 2026 prior to this correction. Earlier in May, the company had reported robust Q4 FY26 results, with net profit surging 223% year-on-year to ₹44.28 crore and revenue growing 67% to ₹306 crore. MTAR also secured substantial blanket purchase orders worth ₹2,278.96 crore (USD 238.76 million) from an existing international client in May 2026 and raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to over 80%. Analyst consensus on MTAR Technologies remains largely positive, with a "Strong Buy" rating from four analysts, though price targets vary, with some suggesting an average target around ₹6,600 to ₹7,358, and one indicating a target of ₹6,000. The company is also scheduled to host an analyst meet and plant visit today.

MTARTECH Share Price: Key Levels to Watch

As MTARTECH opens significantly higher than its previous close, traders will closely monitor its ability to sustain these gains. The stock opened at ₹6,666.50 and touched an intraday high of ₹6,958.00. The previous close was ₹6,306.00. A critical support level to watch, as per some analysts, is around ₹6,763, with a sustained breach potentially leading to further downside towards ₹5,700. On the upside, resistance could be encountered around ₹7,585. While specific 52-week high and low figures were not provided, the stock recently hit a record high before the recent correction. The current trading levels suggest a recovery attempt following the recent sharp decline.

The market will closely watch how MTAR Technologies manages the overhang from the Bloom Energy project uncertainty, especially given its significant revenue contribution from the client. While the broader market sentiment appears bullish today, driven by positive global cues and cooling crude oil prices, MTARTECH's performance will likely hinge on fresh commentary or developments regarding the client issue. Traders should monitor the volume and price action carefully to gauge the sustainability of the current upward momentum and any further news flow relating to its key client or the outcomes of today's analyst meet.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).