TCS Share Price Today, June 12, 2026: Stock Gains 0.5% on Anthropic AI Partnership, Analyst Meet in Focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opens the session with a slight positive bias, trading at ₹2,146.20, up 0.50% from its previous close of ₹2,135.60. The stock commenced trading today at ₹2,150.00, touching an early high of ₹2,154.10 and a low of ₹2,138.00. Early sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, reflecting a mixed bag of global cues and recent corporate developments, particularly around its AI strategy. MTAR Technologies Share Price Today, June 12, 2026: Stock Surges Over 10% Despite Bloom Energy Project Setback.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (9:42AM, 12 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,146.20 Open ₹2,150.00 High ₹2,154.10 Low ₹2,138.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 414,197 % Chg +0.50%

Overnight, US markets staged a robust rally on June 11, buoyed by an easing of geopolitical tensions and strong performance in the technology sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.86% to 50,848.75 points, while the S&P 500 Index gained 1.75% to 7,394.30 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 2.54% to 25,809.66 points. Tech giants like Micron Technology, Nvidia, Amazon, Apple, and Google all registered gains. However, Oracle saw an 8.58% decline despite strong Q4 earnings, as investors reacted to plans for significant debt and equity financing to fuel AI-related capital expenditure.

In India, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak, registering a net outflow of ₹2,124.98 crore on June 10. This was, however, more than offset by strong Domestic Institutional Investor (DII) buying, with a net inflow of ₹3,123.95 crore on June 10 and ₹4,224.51 crore on June 11 in the cash segment. This consistent DII support continues to provide a crucial demand floor for Indian equities amidst foreign selling. The broader Indian IT sector, meanwhile, faced selling pressure on June 11, with the Nifty IT index declining 2.7%, primarily due to global tech weakness, inflation concerns, and worries regarding AI valuations impacting traditional IT services.

TCS has been highly active in its AI transformation journey. On June 11, the company announced a significant global strategic partnership with Anthropic, a frontier AI company behind Claude. This collaboration aims to help clients scale enterprise AI adoption, with TCS establishing a dedicated business unit and committing to train 50,000 employees with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing. This comes alongside comments from Tata Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on June 9, indicating that AI agents could potentially replace half of TCS's jobs in the future, leading to reduced hiring, even as he projected 100% of TCS's revenue to have an AI component by 2028-30. Additionally, on June 8, TCS launched its Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) Business Unit to aid enterprises in establishing AI-native Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The company is also scheduled to hold an analyst and institutional investor meeting today, June 12, as part of the CLSA India GenAI Access Day, which will likely focus on its AI strategy.

TCS Share Price: Key Levels to Watch

As of pre-open, TCS trades at ₹2,146.20. The 52-week high for the stock stands at ₹3,538.00, while the 52-week low was recently hit at ₹2,110.00 on June 11, 2026. For today's session, the pivot point is identified at ₹2,159.83. Immediate resistance levels are seen at ₹2,174.86, followed by ₹2,195.83 and ₹2,210.86. On the downside, crucial support levels are at ₹2,138.86, ₹2,123.83, and ₹2,102.86. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, with the price trading below its 50-day moving average, though the RSI is at 50, indicating potential for buying momentum.

TCS Opening Outlook

Traders will closely monitor TCS's price action relative to the initial support and resistance levels, particularly in light of the renewed focus on AI partnerships and the company's analyst meet scheduled for today. The positive cues from the buoyant US tech sector may lend some support, potentially counteracting the recent weakness in Indian IT stocks. However, ongoing concerns about AI's impact on traditional IT services and hiring could keep a lid on significant upside. The market will be keen to hear further details from management at the CLSA India GenAI Access Day regarding their AI integration strategy and its implications for growth and profitability.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).