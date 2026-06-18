Paras Defence and Space Technologies Opening Bell Updates: Sector Tailwinds Drive Early Gains

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PARAS) is poised for a strong start to Thursday's trading session, with early indications suggesting a continuation of positive momentum. The stock closed yesterday at INR 1,285.65 and opened higher this morning at INR 1,290.00. Currently trading around INR 1,320.25, reflecting a gain of +2.69%, the early sentiment appears bullish, underpinned by recent corporate developments and a supportive sectoral outlook. Today's high has already touched INR 1,348.40, signalling robust buying interest as the session begins.

PARAS – Stock Updates as of (9:36AM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP INR 1,320.25 Open INR 1,290.00 High INR 1,348.40 Low INR 1,285.65 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 4,108,706 % Chg +2.69%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets presented a mixed picture overnight. US equities concluded Wednesday's session predominantly lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.98% to 51,492.55, the S&P 500 declining 1.21% to 7,420.10, and the Nasdaq Composite shedding 1.34% to close at 26,021.66. This downturn followed the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, yet signaling a potential rate hike later this year, a hawkish stance that weighed on investor sentiment. In contrast, Asian markets traded higher this morning, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran peace deal which eased geopolitical tensions and contributed to a decline in crude oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 1.35%. Domestically, Gift Nifty indicated a flat to cautious opening for Indian benchmark indices, trading around 24,083-24,092.50. In terms of institutional flows for June 17, 2026, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of ₹101.59 crore in the cash segment, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were significant net buyers, infusing ₹1,561.40 crore into the market. This sustained DII support could provide a cushion against any potential FII selling pressure. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led by Metal and PSU Bank Stocks.

Recent Developments

Paras Defence has seen several positive corporate announcements recently, contributing to its upward trajectory. The company received an order from the DRDO, Ministry of Defence, worth approximately ₹80.28 crore for the development of high-precision optical systems for air defence applications. Additionally, it secured an order from Bharat Electronics Limited valued at approximately ₹52.82 crore for the supply of Electro-Optics. Paras Defence also formalized an MoU with Complus Systems and JV Micronics to collaborate on the design, development, manufacturing, installation, and servicing of Anechoic and Semi-Anechoic Chambers. The company also announced the grant of stock options under its ESOP 2024. Management has been actively engaging with investors, having met analysts and institutional investors at 'India Corporate Day - London 2026' on June 15-16, 2026, and also on June 9, 2026. The broader defence sector is experiencing significant tailwinds, with India's defence production reaching a record ₹1.78 lakh crore for fiscal 2026, a 15.6% increase from the previous year, which is positively impacting defence stocks, including PARAS. The company reported strong full-year 2026 earnings in May, with EPS of ₹10.93 (up 36% YoY) and revenue of ₹4.93 billion (up 35% YoY), both exceeding analyst expectations. However, it is noteworthy that the average 1-year analyst price target for PARAS stands at ₹996.54, with a high forecast of ₹1,025.85. These targets are significantly below the stock's current trading price, suggesting that a considerable portion of future growth might already be factored into the present valuation. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 18, 2026: Larsen & Toubro, UCO Bank, and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Key Levels to Watch

The stock’s last traded price (LTP) is ₹1,320.25. It opened today at INR 1,290.00, having closed yesterday at INR 1,285.65. Intraday, it has seen a high of INR 1,348.40 and a low of INR 1,285.65. The 52-week high for Paras Defence and Space Technologies is INR 1,302.00, while the 52-week low stands at INR 580.50. Given the stock has surpassed its 52-week high early in the session today, the immediate psychological resistance might be at the intraday high of INR 1,348.40, with support visible around the previous close of INR 1,285.65 and today's open of INR 1,290.00.

Opening Outlook

As the market opens, traders will be closely watching PARAS's ability to sustain gains above its recent 52-week high. While global cues are mixed, the strong DII buying, positive corporate announcements, and robust sectoral tailwinds for defence companies provide a strong foundation. However, the disparity between the current share price and analyst target prices warrants careful consideration. Any consolidation or profit booking at higher levels could see the stock retesting immediate support. Investors should monitor volume action and broader market sentiment for cues on directional strength as the session unfolds, keeping a forward-looking perspective on the company's execution capabilities in a buoyant defence sector.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).