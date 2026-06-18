Paras Defence & Space Technologies Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Rallies 2.69%

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PARAS) is poised for an interesting session, having concluded yesterday's trading at ₹1,285.65. Early indications suggest continued upward momentum, with the stock opening higher today at ₹1,290.00 and currently trading at ₹1,320.25, marking a significant gain of 2.69% in pre-open activity. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,348.40, reflecting strong early sentiment buoyed by recent corporate developments and a generally positive outlook for the defence sector.

PARAS – Stock Updates as of (9:35AM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,320.25 Open ₹1,290.00 High ₹1,348.40 Low ₹1,285.65 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 4,108,706 % Chg +2.69%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets presented a mixed picture for Indian equities. Overnight, US stock markets closed lower on Wednesday, June 17, as the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates but signalled the possibility of future hikes this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw declines. Conversely, Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, June 18, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rallying over 1% on optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran peace deal. This geopolitical development, alongside easing crude oil prices, offers a tailwind for Indian markets, which are sensitive to energy costs. Domestically, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have shown mixed activity recently, being net sellers on some days (e.g., June 16 with -₹749.18 Cr) but turning buyers on others (e.g., June 15 with +₹200.05 Cr), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have generally been net buyers, providing a cushion to the market. The broader Indian market is anticipated to open flat to muted amidst these contrasting global signals.

Recent Developments

Paras Defence has been in the news with several positive corporate announcements recently. The company's shares surged on Wednesday, June 17, following a strategic partnership with South Korea's Green Optics. This collaboration focuses on joint development and business expansion in optics and optical systems for the space and defence sectors. Additionally, Paras Defence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Complus Systems and JV Micronics to integrate expertise for the design, development, manufacturing, installation, and servicing of Anechoic and Semi-Anechoic Chambers. The company's management also engaged with analysts and institutional investors at 'India Corporate Day - London 2026' earlier this week, indicating proactive investor outreach. Financially, Paras Defence reported strong performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, with full-year earnings per share and revenue exceeding analyst expectations. The company also demonstrated a robust Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.14% and a quarterly revenue growth of 66.05%, the highest in three years. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1/- per equity share for FY26, further signaling financial health.

Key Levels to Watch

Today's trading sees Paras Defence opening at ₹1,290.00. The stock closed yesterday at ₹1,285.65 and has already touched an intraday high of ₹1,348.40. Investors should monitor the stock's ability to sustain above its opening price, with immediate support potentially around the previous close of ₹1,285.65. Further technical support levels are identified at ₹1,108.15, followed by ₹1,097.15 and ₹1,039.15. The 52-week range for PARAS stands between a high of ₹1,757.40 and a low of ₹580.50. While the stock currently exhibits strong buy signals from moving averages, its RSI14 at 81 suggests it is in an overbought territory. However, some analysts believe a major correction due to high RSI is less likely given the stock's recent trend breakout. Wall Street analysts have an average 1-year price target of ₹996.54 for PARAS, which is below current levels, suggesting a potential divergence between short-term momentum and longer-term analyst expectations, or possibly outdated forecasts.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be closely watching for sustained buying interest in Paras Defence, particularly given the strong recent corporate news and general positive sentiment surrounding the Indian defence sector. The mixed global cues, with a hawkish US Fed stance contrasting with improving geopolitical stability, could introduce volatility. While the stock has shown significant momentum, its overbought RSI warrants caution. Investors should observe if fresh institutional buying materialises to propel the stock further or if profit-booking emerges at higher levels. The defence sector continues to be a focal point, and Paras Defence's strategic partnerships position it well within this growing landscape.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).