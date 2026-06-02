Reliance Industries Share Price Today, June 2, 2026: Stock Sees Marginal Dip

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) (NSE: RELIANCE) is witnessing a largely flat to marginally negative trading session today, with its Last Traded Price (LTP) standing at INR 1,319.40. The stock opened higher at INR 1,307.70, briefly touching an intraday high of INR 1,321.70 before retreating slightly. It recorded an intraday low of INR 1,307.50, currently trading just below its previous close of INR 1,320.00, reflecting a minor change of -0.05%. Volume remains steady at 2,834,221 shares, indicating a relatively cautious but consistent trading activity through the session.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (10:00AM, 02 Jun 2026) LTP INR 1,319.40 Open INR 1,307.70 High INR 1,321.70 Low INR 1,307.50 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 2,834,221 % Chg -0.05%

While specific 52-week high and low data for today's live market update are not available, historical data from May 29, 2026, indicates Reliance Industries had closed at INR 1,321.20, with its 52-week high at INR 1,611.80 and a 52-week low of INR 1,290. Today's trading action keeps the stock nestled comfortably above its historical 52-week low, yet significantly below its annual peak. This suggests the current levels are not testing any immediate critical annual support or resistance points, rather reflecting consolidation or reaction to recent corporate developments and broader market sentiment.

Several key developments are influencing investor sentiment around Reliance Industries. A significant positive catalyst emerged with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 31, 2026, between Reliance Industries and state-run NLC India Ltd (NLCIL). This partnership aims to jointly explore an underground lignite gasification project in Gujarat, a move strategically important for boosting domestic gasified fuel production and enhancing India's energy security. Reliance's expertise in gasification technologies is a crucial aspect of this collaboration.

Further bolstering long-term outlook, a recent Morgan Stanley report from June 1, 2026, reiterated an 'overweight' rating on RIL with a target price of INR 1,803, identifying artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and new energy as the company's next major value drivers. This aligns with Reliance's substantial commitment of INR 10 lakh crore over seven years to build multi-gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, with construction already underway in Jamnagar. The company is also actively developing a battery giga-factory and an electrolyser giga-factory to support green hydrogen production, targeting 3 MMTPA equivalent capacity by 2032.

In the near term, the upcoming dividend of INR 6 per share for the financial year 2025-26, with an ex-date of June 5, 2026, is also a factor supporting investor interest. The company's executives also participated in a one-on-one meeting at the BofA India Conference 2026 on June 1, 2026, in Mumbai, where no unpublished price-sensitive information was shared.

However, the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment of Reliance could face some headwinds from the government's recent revision of windfall taxes on fuel exports, effective June 1, 2026. Levies have been reinstated or revised on diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and petrol exports, potentially impacting private refiners like Reliance that significantly export their output. In broader market context, Reliance Industries led the market capitalisation erosion among top Indian firms last week, with its valuation dropping by INR 46,078.3 crore amid a general market correction.

Investors will be closely watching for further details on the lignite gasification project and any updates regarding the AI and new energy initiatives. The stock's ability to hold current levels and potential broader market cues, particularly from the energy sector, will be crucial for the remainder of the trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).