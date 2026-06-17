Reliance Industries Stock Update: Shares Dip Marginally Ahead of Key AGM

Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: RELIANCE) is trading with a slight negative bias in early intraday trade, as its Last Traded Price (LTP) stands at ₹1,321.00. The conglomerate's shares opened at ₹1,333.00, touching an intraday high of ₹1,334.00 before retreating to a low of ₹1,317.00. This current level reflects a -0.59% change from its previous close of ₹1,328.80. Volume for the session currently registers at 962,023 shares, appearing subdued, suggesting a cautious approach from investors as they await fresh triggers in the market.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:21AM, 17 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,321.00 Open ₹1,333.00 High ₹1,334.00 Low ₹1,317.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 962,023 % Chg -0.59%

In the broader annual perspective, Reliance Industries is currently navigating the lower half of its 52-week trading range. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹1,253.20 as recently as June 11, 2026, while its 52-week high stands significantly higher at ₹1,611.80, recorded around June 14-15, 2026. Today's marginal dip follows a notable recovery, where the shares gained approximately 6% in three sessions from their recent annual low, adding over ₹1 lakh crore to its market capitalisation ahead of key events. The current price of ₹1,321.00 remains well above its annual low, yet far from its yearly peak, indicating a period of consolidation after recent volatility.

The primary focus for Reliance Industries this week remains its highly anticipated 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026. Market participants are keenly awaiting significant announcements from Chairman Mukesh Ambani, particularly regarding the potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms. Reports suggest that Reliance Jio Infocomm could file draft papers for an estimated $4 billion IPO within days, potentially even before the AGM, a move seen as crucial for unlocking value in its digital business. Investors also expect updates on the expansion strategies for Reliance Retail and the progress of the company's ambitious new energy ventures. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 17, 2026: Kotak Mahindra Bank, DMart, Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Adding to the positive sentiment around the stock are the sharply falling crude oil prices, which have reached nearly three-month lows, trading in the $75–$76 per barrel range. This decline, partly attributed to improving geopolitical sentiment and expectations of a US-Iran peace agreement, is generally beneficial for Reliance's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment, as lower input costs can lead to improved refining and petrochemical crack spreads. Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,803, anticipating substantial upside driven by stronger O2C earnings, new energy monetisation, and opportunities in artificial intelligence. Despite these company-specific tailwinds, the marginal intraday decline could also be influenced by broader market caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for later today, which is contributing to a mixed global equity sentiment.

For the remainder of the session, investors will closely monitor any pre-AGM announcements or market chatter. The main event, however, remains the AGM on June 19, where clarity on the Jio Platforms IPO and updates across Reliance's diverse business segments are expected to provide the next major directional cues.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).