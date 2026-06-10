Reliance Industries Stock Update: Shares Jump 1.9% on Meta AI Data Centre JV

Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE) is witnessing a strong uptrend in Wednesday's intraday trade, with the stock currently trading at ₹1,293.70 (LTP). This marks a gain of 1.93% over its previous close of ₹1,269.20. The diversified conglomerate opened higher at ₹1,275.00 and has since ascended to an intraday high of ₹1,300.50, while maintaining a low of ₹1,275.00. The trading session has seen a volume of 2,863,214 shares, which, while active, appears relatively subdued compared to its average daily trading volumes, suggesting a steady, rather than frenzied, accumulation at current levels.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:43AM, 10 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,293.70 Open ₹1,275.00 High ₹1,300.50 Low ₹1,275.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 2,863,214 % Chg +1.93%

52-Week Context

Today's notable upward movement in RELIANCE comes on the heels of the stock recently plumbing new depths. Just days ago, on June 8, 2026, Reliance Industries hit a 52-week low after the company expressed caution regarding its FY27 earnings prospects, resulting in a 12% drop over a month. The stock's 52-week low was recorded around ₹1,257.50 to ₹1,288.00 in early June, making the current price a significant rebound from those recent lows. This positive momentum is now testing minor resistance levels, indicating a potential reversal from its recent bearish trend. In contrast, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,611.80, recorded on January 5, 2026.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving RELIANCE's strong performance today appears to be a strategic joint venture announcement with Meta Platforms. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today confirmed a partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. to develop an AI data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This initiative involves RIL building a 168 MW capacity data centre within two years, with options for scalability, marking Meta's first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India. The joint venture, with an initial combined investment of approximately ₹855 crore (around $100 million), aims to create and deploy Llama-based enterprise artificial intelligence solutions for Indian businesses and select international markets. Reliance will hold a 70% stake in the venture, while Meta will hold the remaining 30%. This significant move into the burgeoning AI and data centre space is being viewed positively by the market, potentially unlocking new growth avenues for the conglomerate's digital services arm, Jio Platforms. Additionally, it provides a much-needed positive sentiment counteracting the recent concerns about FY27 earnings.

Outlook

Investors will be closely monitoring further details on the Meta partnership and its execution, alongside any broader market cues, for the remainder of the session. A sustained move above the ₹1,300 mark could signal further recovery in the near term.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).