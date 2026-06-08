SAIL Share Price, June 8, 2026: Shares Slip Amid Broader Market Weakness, Domestic Steel Prices Ease

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) is witnessing a downward correction in intraday trade, with shares currently trading at ₹185.75, marking a 2.52% decline from its previous close of ₹190.56. The stock opened lower at ₹187.37 today, immediately facing selling pressure that pushed it to an intraday low of ₹182.51, before a slight recovery towards its current levels. The day's high stood at ₹187.96. Trading volume for SAIL stands at 16,652,220 shares, which is notably lower than some of the recent surges seen, suggesting the current decline is more a function of broader sentiment and sector headwinds rather than a strong conviction sell-off.

SAIL – Stock Updates as of 1:13pm, 8th June 2026

LTP OPEN HIGH LOW 52W HIGH 52W LOW VOL % CHG 186.00 187.37 187.96 182.51 0.00 0.00 16,926,547 -2.39%

52-Week Context

While specific 52-week high and low figures are not immediately available for SAIL, the current price point of ₹185.75 places the stock below the ₹199.58 level it touched in mid-May 2026, which was driven by anticipation of strong Q4 FY26 results and dividend hopes. Historically, the stock has shown significant momentum, gaining approximately 72% over the past year. Today's move tests recent support levels, stepping back from the positive trajectory observed just weeks ago. SAIL, EdCIL Sign MoU to Set Up Smart Digital Classrooms in Schools Near Operational Areas.

Latest Developments

SAIL's intraday decline appears to be driven by a confluence of factors, including a broader market sell-off and easing domestic steel prices, rather than any direct corporate announcement. The Indian benchmark indices, NIFTY50 and SENSEX, are down today, reflecting selling pressure across Asian markets amidst global geopolitical concerns and elevated crude oil prices.

Within the steel sector, recent government data from May 2026 indicated a positive trend in crude steel production (up 2.9% YoY) and finished steel consumption (up 9.0% YoY). However, domestic steel prices experienced a month-on-month decrease across major product categories in May, with TMT/Rebar prices declining around 1.3% and flat steel prices falling approximately 0.2%. This softening in prices could be weighing on investor sentiment for steel producers like SAIL.

Moreover, a significant development involving a peer, Tata Steel, could be contributing to sector-wide caution. Tata Steel's shares also slipped over 2% today as reports suggest its major UK low-carbon steel project might face a 6-8 month delay due to challenges in securing electricity access. While specific to Tata Steel's overseas operations, such news can cast a shadow on the broader steel sector's investment outlook, particularly concerning capital-intensive green initiatives.

It's worth noting that SAIL itself reported a robust financial performance for FY26, with revenue up 8%, operating profit up 12%, and net profit surging by 42%. These positive fundamental indicators, released in recent weeks, are seemingly being overshadowed by immediate market and sector-specific pressures.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, traders will be closely watching for any signs of a market recovery or further weakening in domestic steel demand. The stock's ability to hold above its intraday low of ₹182.51 will be a key indicator of short-term stability amidst the current market volatility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).