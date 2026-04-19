Sadhvi Satish Sail, a representative from Goa, was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 on Saturday night during a historic grand finale at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. The 61st edition of the national pageant saw Sail surpass 29 other contestants to secure the title, succeeding the outgoing queen, Nikita Porwal. Rajnandini Pawar of Maharashtra was named the first runner-up, while Sree Advaita, representing the Union Territories, finished as the second runner-up.

Who Is Sadhvi Sail?

Sadhvi Sail, a native of Karwar who was raised in Goa, brings a distinctive intellectual profile to the title. She is a multilingual achiever, fluent in seven languages including English, Hindi, and Konkani. Beyond the pageant stage, Sail has a strong academic background in Economics and International Relations, disciplines she notes have shaped her understanding of global diplomacy and social advocacy. Miss India 2026: Participants Visit Puri's Jagannath Temple Ahead of Finale.

Sadhvi Satish Sail Crowned Femina Miss India World 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Goa’s Sadhvi Sail Gets Crowned Miss India World 2026 at Historic Finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

During the final rounds, Sail’s performance in the question-and-answer segment was widely cited by judges as a turning point in the competition. When asked about her victory, she described the experience as "surreal," emphasizing a desire to represent India on the global stage at the upcoming Miss World pageant.

Historic Venue and Theme

The 2026 finale marked several milestones for the Femina Miss India organization. It was the first time the grand finale was hosted by a university and the first time the event was staged at such a scale in Eastern India. The theme for this year, "Connecting the DOTS" (Daughters of This Soil), focused on celebrating the diverse cultural heritage and internal strength of Indian women.

Prior to the coronation night, contestants spent several days exploring Odisha’s cultural landmarks, including the Konark Sun Temple and Puri Beach. The pageant also introduced a structural change this year, allowing state-level franchises more autonomy in conducting their local competitions before sending winners to the national stage.

Journey to the Crown

Sail’s path to the crown was marked by consistent performance across several sub-contests. She was notably recognized with the "Miss Lifestyle" subtitle during the preliminary rounds, a testament to her grace and personality. Her win is a significant moment for Goa, a state that has consistently produced strong contenders but rarely the primary titleholder in recent years.

As the newly crowned Femina Miss India World, Sail will now begin a rigorous year of training and preparation. She is scheduled to represent India at the 73rd Miss World competition in 2027, where she aims to bring the international crown back to India for the first time since 2017.

Results Summary

Title Contestant State Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail Goa 1st Runner-Up Rajnandini Pawar Maharashtra 2nd Runner-Up Sree Advaita Union Territory

The event concluded with performances by Bollywood celebrities and a gala celebration, officially kicking off Sail's reign as the new face of the prestigious pageant.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).