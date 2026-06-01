Shipping Corporation of India Opening Bell Updates: Strong Q4 Profit Meets Muted Market

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is poised for a closely watched session today, having closed yesterday at ₹292.30. Early indications suggest a cautious start, with the stock opening higher at ₹292.95 but subsequently dipping to an LTP of ₹288.25, reflecting a 1.39% decline from its previous close in pre-open trading. This early sentiment aligns with broader market apprehensions, even as the company recently delivered robust financial results.

SCI – Stock Updates as of (10:13AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹288.25 Open ₹292.95 High ₹294.65 Low ₹287.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 2,169,165 % Chg -1.39%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets present a mixed bag for Indian equities today. US stock market indices closed at record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 recording its ninth consecutive weekly gain, largely driven by a rally in technology shares. However, Asian markets are trading mixed this Monday morning, primarily due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding US-Iran peace talks. This geopolitical tension remains a significant macro overhang, influencing crude oil prices and potentially impacting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, which could lead to increased insurance premiums for vessels.

Domestically, Gift Nifty trends indicate a muted to negative start for Indian benchmark indices, trading at a discount. On Friday, Indian markets experienced a sharp downturn, with both Sensex and Nifty 50 closing significantly lower. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers, offloading ₹21,105.86 crore from the cash segment on May 29, 2026, contributing to FII outflows nearing ₹33,000 crore in May. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided some support, with net buying of ₹16,764.14 crore on the same day. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week will also be a key event for market participants.

Recent Developments

Shipping Corporation of India recently announced impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026. For Q4 FY26, the company reported a substantial 118.54% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹404.60 crore, with sales also rising 14.19% to ₹1513.21 crore. For the entire fiscal year 2026, SCI’s net profit increased by 60.38% to ₹1352.92 crore, and sales grew 3.10% to ₹5779.79 crore. The tanker segment was a significant contributor to this revenue growth, rising 15.84% year-on-year in Q4 FY26. The board has also recommended a final dividend.

While there haven't been major corporate announcements specifically in the last 48 hours, earlier developments highlight a strong governmental push to bolster India's maritime capabilities. The Indian government has an ambitious plan to add 62 new vessels to the domestic fleet in FY 2026-2027, backed by a US$5.4 billion investment, complementing SCI's own efforts to acquire 59 new vessels. Additionally, the government extended its subsidy scheme for Indian-flagged merchant ships until FY31, offering a long-term tailwind for the sector.

Key Levels to Watch

Given the current trading dynamics, traders should monitor the day's open at ₹292.95 and the previous close of ₹292.30. The stock's intraday high of ₹294.65 suggests some upward momentum was initially present, while the intraday low of ₹287.00 marks an immediate support level. With no readily available 52-week high or low data provided, attention will be on current price action. A sustained move above the opening price could indicate a recovery in sentiment, whereas a breach below the day's low might signal further downside.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will likely keep a close eye on global geopolitical developments and the trajectory of FII flows. While SCI's strong Q4 FY26 earnings provide a solid fundamental underpinning, the broader market's cautious stance and mixed global cues could temper immediate gains. The government's long-term vision for the shipping sector, including fleet expansion and subsidies, offers a positive structural backdrop for SCI. However, near-term volatility stemming from macro concerns, particularly surrounding crude oil and shipping routes, cannot be ruled out. Traders should observe whether the positive corporate earnings can help the stock overcome the general market weakness or if it succumbs to broader selling pressure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).