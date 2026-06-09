Tata Consultancy Services Stock Update: Shares Slip Nearing 52-Week Low

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is experiencing intraday selling pressure today, currently trading at ₹2,148.30. The stock opened lower at ₹2,174.00, matching its intraday high, before declining to its current low of ₹2,148.00. This represents a marginal dip of -0.14% from its previous close of ₹2,151.40. Volume remains somewhat subdued at 793,366 shares, suggesting a lack of strong buying interest to counter the current downward momentum.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (9:40AM, 09 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,148.30 Open ₹2,174.00 High ₹2,174.00 Low ₹2,148.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 793,366 % Chg -0.14%

52-Week Context

Today's trading sees TCS teetering remarkably close to its 52-week low of ₹2,143.30, established as recently as June 8, 2026. This contrasts sharply with its 52-week high of ₹3,538.00, recorded on June 18, 2025. The current price action indicates that the stock is testing critical annual support levels, highlighting the significant erosion in investor confidence over the past year. The scrip has declined by 37.13% over the last year.

Latest Developments

The current downward movement in TCS shares appears to be driven by a confluence of broader sectoral concerns rather than any specific negative corporate announcement in the last 24 hours. The Indian IT sector, including industry bellwethers like TCS, has been grappling with increasing headwinds from global IT spending concerns, slower decision-making by enterprise clients, and the pervasive uncertainty surrounding AI-led business transformations.

Reports indicate that the sentiment around artificial intelligence's impact, particularly on low-to-mid-level engineering roles, is causing significant apprehension. This has translated into a rare phenomenon of headcount reductions at major IT firms, including TCS, and a substantial drop in active tech job openings in India to a 28-month low. Some market observers even describe AI's influence as a potential "killer blow" to the traditional IT outsourcing model. This broader downturn has reportedly led to a massive market capitalisation erosion for TCS, with nearly ₹4 lakh crore wiped off since the start of 2026, surpassing the entire Tata Group's market cap decline in the same period.

Despite these overarching concerns, TCS has announced some positive developments in the past 24-48 hours. The company secured a multimillion-euro AI-powered services transformation deal with Canada Life on June 8, 2026. Additionally, TCS renewed a significant 1.5 million sq ft Chennai office lease for 10 years, entailing a commitment of approximately ₹1,420 crore, underscoring its long-term operational footprint. TCS also launched a dedicated business unit to assist enterprises in building AI-native Global Capability Centres, a strategic move to capitalize on the AI wave. However, these individual positive announcements seem to be overshadowed by the wider bearish sentiment gripping the IT sector.

Outlook

Investors will be closely watching for any signs of stabilisation in global IT spending and clearer visibility on how large enterprises are integrating AI, and its subsequent impact on outsourcing models, for the remainder of the session. The proximity to the 52-week low also makes the stock vulnerable to further downside should selling pressure intensify.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).