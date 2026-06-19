Tech Mahindra Opening Bell Updates: Shares Slide 4.77% on IT Headwinds

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) closed yesterday's session at ₹1,447.70, but early indications point to a challenging start for Friday, with the stock opening significantly lower at ₹1,350.00. While the shares have shown some resilience to trade at ₹1,378.70 in the pre-open, still down 4.77% from its previous close, early sentiment appears cautious, reflecting broader sectoral concerns and overnight global developments. The significant drop from yesterday's close suggests market participants are pricing in fresh pressures on the IT services giant.

TECHM – Stock Updates as of (9:55AM, 19 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,378.70 Open ₹1,350.00 High ₹1,379.40 Low ₹1,344.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,622,012 % Chg -4.77%

Overnight & Global Cues

US equity markets staged a comeback on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.08% to 7,500.58, the Nasdaq Composite climbing 1.91% to 26,517.93, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.14% to 51,564.70. This recovery followed the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates steady, although it indicated a potential rate hike later in 2026. However, US markets are closed today for Juneteenth, which could lead to reduced global liquidity. In Asia, markets opened on a positive note as investors assessed the US-Iran peace deal, with Japan's Nikkei 225 advancing 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi jumping 2.8%. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a slightly positive start for Indian markets, up 0.06%. A significant tailwind for the Indian economy comes from crude oil prices, with Brent crude continuing to trade below the psychologically important $80 level amidst optimism surrounding the US-Iran peace agreement. On the domestic front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth ₹1,025.20 crore on June 18, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong support as net buyers of ₹3,516.81 crore, absorbing the FII outflow.

Recent Developments

Tech Mahindra, along with other Indian IT stocks, experienced significant selling pressure on Thursday, declining by up to 3%, following a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve and concerns regarding reduced discretionary spending in North America. This comes as the broader IT sector faces headwinds, particularly after Accenture's Q3 FY26 earnings disappointed on revenue and bookings, while also lowering full-year guidance, a development that is seen as potentially impacting Indian IT players. The industry is also undergoing a structural shift driven by AI, with a projected decoupling of revenue growth from human recruitment and an increasing demand for specialized AI skills, as India's tech job openings hit a 28-month low in June 2026. While earlier this month Tech Mahindra announced a partnership with Viam to scale advanced robotics and automation solutions, and was named 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year, these announcements are not within the last 48 hours. Tech Mahindra last reported its Q4 FY26 earnings on April 22, 2026, with revenue exceeding estimates but profit falling short. Analysts have recently revised their fair value estimate for Tech Mahindra to ₹1,583 from ₹1,686, reflecting softer assumptions for revenue growth and profit margins.

Key Levels to Watch

With Tech Mahindra opening at ₹1,350.00 today, sharply below its previous close of ₹1,447.70, traders will be keenly watching for stabilization. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,854.00, while its 52-week low is ₹1,304.10. The current trading level of ₹1,378.70 is closer to its 52-week low, indicating significant downside movement. Sustained trading above the opening price of ₹1,350.00 could signal some recovery, however, breaching the 52-week low of ₹1,304.10 would indicate further weakness.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should watch how Tech Mahindra reacts to the negative sentiment surrounding the IT sector, particularly in light of Accenture's recent performance. While global cues offer some optimism with easing geopolitical tensions and lower crude prices, the impact of FII selling and concerns about discretionary IT spending in key markets remain pertinent. Domestic institutional buying may offer some cushion, but the stock's ability to hold above its intraday lows will be critical for determining the immediate trajectory. Any positive news flow regarding new deal wins or a more optimistic outlook on IT spending could provide a much-needed catalyst.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).