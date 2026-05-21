After Salman Khan, Sara Tendulkar Slams Paparazzi Over Body-Shaming Remark, Says ‘You Are Disgusting’ (View Post)

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, publicly called out a paparazzi page on Thursday after it posted a video containing a derogatory, body-shaming remark about her. The incident follows a string of recent confrontations between Indian celebrities and intrusive digital content creators, bringing renewed scrutiny to the ethics and boundaries of modern paparazzi culture. Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's Wife Saaniya Chandhok Attend LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Match, Pic Goes Viral.

Sara Tendulkar Calls Out Paparazzi Page

The controversy began when a Mumbai-based paparazzi account posted a video of Sara Tendulkar arriving at the airport alongside her sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok. The video was uploaded with a highly offensive Hindi caption that directly mocked Sara’s physical appearance, labelling her as "moti" (fat).

Sara Tendulkar Hits Back at Body-Shaming Comment on Paparazzi Handle

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Responding to the post on her Instagram Stories, Tendulkar shared a screenshot of the video and tagged the account holder, who identified himself as a journalist. "You are disgusting. This is not 'journalism.' Leave. Us. Alone," Tendulkar wrote.

Although the content creator subsequently deleted the video amid intense backlash from fans, Tendulkar followed up with a second statement reinforcing her stance. She noted that removing the post did not absolve the creator of accountability, writing, "You can delete your post, but that doesn't make you any less disgusting."

Escalating Tensions Between Celebrities and Paparazzi

Tendulkar's public rebuke comes shortly after Bollywood actor Salman Khan had his own high-profile confrontation with overzealous photographers. Khan expressed strong disapproval toward paparazzi who aggressively crowded and filmed him during a sensitive visit to a Mumbai hospital. The actor reportedly warned the photographers to back off, emphasising his age and stating that he had not forgotten how to stand his ground.

Both incidents highlight a growing friction within the entertainment industry regarding the behaviour of niche social media "spy" and gossip accounts. Industry insiders note that these platforms frequently rely on provocative captions, invasive camera angles, and clickbait tactics to drive engagement. ‘Bhaijaan, Sorry!’ Salman Khan Forgives Paparazzi After They Apologise to Him at ‘Raja Shivaji’ Success Party (Watch Video).

Tendulkar’s decision to call out the behaviour directly marks a significant pushback from public figures against online harassment operating under the guise of celebrity reporting.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).