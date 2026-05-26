Amid ‘Don 3’ Dispute With Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar in Talks To Play Pakistani Cricketer in Aamir Khan’s Lala Amarnath Biopic – Report

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar is reportedly in talks to join an upcoming period sports drama headlined by Aamir Khan and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film, which is based on the life of legendary Indian cricket icon Lala Amarnath, is set during the era of India's Partition. These casting discussions emerge at a time when Akhtar remains in the spotlight due to an ongoing controversy involving actor Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3. Ranveer Singh’s Team Breaks Silence After FWICE Ban Over ‘Don 3’ Exit, Says ‘He Has Consciously Chosen To Maintain Silence’.

Farhan Akhtar to Play Pakistani Cricketer in Aamir Khan’s Next?

According to industry reports, Farhan Akhtar is being considered for a pivotal on-screen role, despite already being attached to the project as a producer. He is in discussions to portray a celebrated Pakistani cricketer who shares a deep emotional bond with Lala Amarnath.

A Mid-Day report indicates that while the role is designed as an extended cameo, it is highly crucial to the film's narrative. The character reportedly plays Amarnath's close friend who remains in Pakistan following the 1947 Partition. The film aims to transcend a standard sports biopic by blending cricket with the human impact of the Partition and exploring the fractured dynamics of cross-border friendships. While the filmmaker has approached Akhtar for the part, the casting has not yet been finalised.

Reunion of Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker

The upcoming project has generated substantial industry buzz, primarily because it marks the creative reunion of Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker. The duo last collaborated more than two decades ago on the critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated sports drama Lagaan (2001). The new biographical drama will trace the journey of Lala Amarnath, who made history as independent India's first Test cricket captain and scored the country’s first-ever Test century in 1933.

The production will reportedly be backed by Aamir Khan Productions in association with Excel Entertainment. Additionally, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi are reportedly involved in refining the screenplay. Filming for the project is expected to commence later this year.

Farhan Akhtar's Ongoing ‘Don 3’ Dispute With Ranveer Singh

The news of Akhtar's potential acting assignment comes amid a highly publicised legal and professional dispute involving his directorial venture, Don 3. Akhtar and Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani recently approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) following Ranveer Singh’s abrupt departure from the franchise. Reports indicate that the production house has demanded INR 45 crore in compensation from Singh to cover financial losses incurred during the pre-production phase. ‘Lagaan’ Duo Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker To Reunite for Another Sports Drama After 25 Years? Here’s What We Know.

In response to the situation, FWICE issued a non-cooperation order against Singh, citing his failure to respond to multiple reminders or appear before the film body. While the dispute keeps Don 3 firmly in the headlines, Akhtar appears to be shifting focus toward expanding his acting portfolio with this high-stakes historical drama.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).