Success isn't an overnight phenomenon. Everyone who has become an overnight sensation has a history - a history that is filled with stories of hard work, strategy, street-smartness, intelligence and more. As he awaits his Bollywood debut with Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, Arpit Nagar was always sure of one thing - There are no shortcuts to success and it is better to take the hard and difficult route to it because in the end, the experience you have gained out of it will always be an investment that gives long term returns.

When this Indore boy with a boy next door face and a bag full of aspirations came to Mumbai, he didn't put himself in the usual loop that aspiring actors do. With the intelligence and sharp mindedness of an investor that he is in his non-reel life, Arpit charted out a road map for himself that had some safe investments and some that are subject to risk as an actor. He believed that while he was always ready, he should ensure that he upskills his acting attributes to make the world ready to accept the actor and talent in Arpit Nagar.

From then, Arpit knocked several door right from experts belonging to NSD and FTII to the majestic world of Yashraj Films where he got an opportunity to work behind the camera as an Assistant director for the much acclaimed film Dum Laga K Haisha starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. But this wasn’t enough for the Actor Arpit Nagar. He wanted to learn the trade behind the camera as he considered it to be an important learning when he had to face it in the future. True to the power of his dreams, that day had arrived. Arpit got an unexpected yet well-deserved call from a Bollywood director who was interested in giving him a role in his next film. He was selected to play the lead role in Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, an upcoming film to be released soon. In the film, he will play the role of Aryan and will star opposite Erica Willson who plays the role of Tina in this romantic drama.

When asked about his co-star, Erica Willson, Arpit Nagar applauded her commitment and hard work towards the craft. He said that her self-initiative to learn Hindi despite not being from India and imbibing the cultural mannerisms of the country was commendable. Arpit also hailed Erica for braving the initial challenges she had to face while adjusting to a new country and focusing on the film while keeping all the hardships aside. Erica Willson is an Instagram influencer who is widely popular in Australia and this marks her bollywood debut too, much like Arpit Nagar.

While Dhadke Dil Baar Baar is set to hit the screens soon, Arpit Nagar has already signed a second project. This upcoming film is helmed by a prominent director who has given a major hit in 2020.