‘Dhurandhar’ Production Designer Saini S Johray Booked for Sexual Harassment; Released on Bail – Report

Saini S Johray, the production designer for Dhurandhar, has been booked by the Chandigarh Police following allegations of sexual harassment, physical assault, and wrongful confinement. The case was registered after a woman, who worked as an assistant art director on the film, filed a formal complaint. Reports indicate that Johray has since been released on bail while the investigation remains underway. ‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned’: FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit Clarifies Non-Cooperation Action After Actor’s ‘Don 3’ Exit.

FIR Filed Against 'Dhurandhar' Production Designer

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh. According to law enforcement officials, the action followed a written complaint submitted on April 20 by the survivor, a resident of New Delhi. After conducting a preliminary inquiry, the police booked Johray under Sections 74, 79, 123, and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to IndiaToday.

The complainant stated that she joined the crew of Dhurandhar as an Assistant Art Director on September 2, 2025, after a faculty member at her college forwarded her resume to the film's production team. She alleged that Johray, a resident of Andheri West in Mumbai, established a professional trust with her by introducing himself as her mentor and mentioning that he was an alumnus of the Delhi College of Art.

Details of the Alleged Incident

According to the complaint, the incident took place on September 10, 2025, at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh. The woman alleged that Johray summoned her to his hotel room under the pretext of a professional discussion. She stated that she initially assumed other crew members would be present, but discovered upon arrival that she had been called alone. Johray also allegedly warned her not to disclose the meeting to anyone, claiming it could harm her professional reputation.

The FIR states that Johray pressured the woman into consuming a drink containing a mixture of wine and rum. Shortly after drinking it, she began experiencing severe dizziness, leading her to suspect that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her beverage.

The complainant further alleged that Johray made unwelcome advances and engaged in inappropriate physical contact under the guise of teaching her a dance. Despite her deteriorating condition and repeated requests to leave, she was allegedly blocked from exiting. The woman stated that she vomited multiple times, but Johray continued the inappropriate behaviour inside the bathroom and subsequently forced her onto a bed, pressuring her to stay overnight. She was able to leave the hotel the following morning using a bike taxi. ‘Dhurandhar2’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Espionage Thriller Online.

Legal Action

Following the police registration of the case, Johray secured bail. The production designer has not yet issued a public statement or addressed the allegations. In her complaint, the woman also accused Johray of continuing to cause her mental distress after the incident by filing counter-complaints against her. The Chandigarh Police have confirmed that the investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).