‘Don 3’ Row: Rakhi Sawant Says ‘Salman Khan Ko Ban Karke Dikhaye’ As She Reacts to FWICE’s Non-Cooperation Directive Against Ranveer Singh (Watch Video)

The ongoing controversy surrounding actor Ranveer Singh's abrupt exit from the highly anticipated action thriller Don 3 has taken a dramatic turn, drawing a sharp reaction from media personality Rakhi Sawant. Following the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issuing an industry-wide non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, Rakhi has publicly slammed the decision. Expressing her outrage, she challenged the federation and defended the actor while referencing industry megastar Salman Khan in her fiery statement. ‘Don 3’ Row: Why Shah Rukh Khan REJECTED Farhan Akhtar’s Film Years Before Ranveer Singh’s Controversial Exit.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts to 'Don 3' Row

Reacting strongly to the industry body’s swift action against Ranveer, Rakhi questioned the authority of the FWICE to impose such restrictions. Voicing her anger over the directive, Rakhi dared the federation to take similar strict measures against bigger stalwarts of the industry, stating, "Dum hai toh Salman Khan ko touch karke batao" (If you have the courage, show me by touching Salman Khan). She openly challenged them, saying, "Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye" (Try banning Salman Khan).

Rakhi Sawant Defends Ranveer Singh Amid ‘Don 3’ Controversy, Slams FWICE

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Rakhi strongly condemned the regulatory body for targeting Ranveer, who has recently delivered significant box-office success. She argued that actors should not be subjected to unfair bans or non-cooperation orders over professional and contractual disagreements.

The FWICE Non-Cooperation Directive

The controversy escalated when the FWICE, a prominent trade union representing technicians, junior artists, and workers across 32 craft unions, issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The decision came after a complaint was filed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, Excel Entertainment. The makers alleged that the actor walked away from Don 3 just three weeks before its international schedule was set to begin.

According to FWICE officials, Ranveer reportedly ignored multiple formal notices to present his stance before the committee. The federation claimed his abrupt exit caused a staggering loss of approximately INR 45 crore, which had already been spent on extensive pre-production, planning, and international setups.

Controversy Over ‘Don 3’ and ‘Dhurandhar’

The dispute originates from Ranveer's sudden decision to step away from the iconic Don franchise, a role he was officially handed in 2023 following Shah Rukh Khan’s departure from the series. Speculation about internal rifts began circulating after the massive box-office success of Ranveer's recent film, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh 'Don 3' Row: Sanjay Gupta Questions FWICE Ban, Says Industry Workers Will Suffer From Actor’s Ban.

Reports suggest that changing creative priorities or scheduling shifts post-Dhurandhar may have influenced the fallout between the actor and the Don 3 makers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).