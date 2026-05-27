‘Don 3’ Row: Ranveer Singh Offered Farhan Akhtar INR 10 Crore and an INR 25 Crore Discount on His Next Excel Entertainment Film – Report

The ongoing controversy surrounding the action franchise Don 3 has intensified following revelations of a failed financial settlement between actor Ranveer Singh and production house Excel Entertainment. According to industry reports, Singh's team attempted to resolve the dispute amicably earlier this year by offering significant financial concessions. The development comes amid a growing fallout between the actor and the production banner, which has now escalated to industry regulatory bodies like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). ‘Don 3’ Row: Is FWICE’s Ban on Ranveer Singh Legally Valid? EXPLAINED.

Did Farhan Akhtar Reject Ranveer Singh's INR 10 Cr Pay and INR 25 Cr Discount Offer?

In the first week of March, a crucial meeting was organised in the presence of several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Aamir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Karan Johar, to find a middle path between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment's founders, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It was during this discussion that Singh’s team presented a peace offer to settle the production house's financial grievances.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ranveer’s team offered to pay INR 10 crores upfront to Excel Entertainment. In addition, they also offered a discount of INR 25 crores on any other film that Excel may want to do with him outside of Don 3. The idea was to compensate Excel immediately while also keeping the professional relationship open for the future.”

However, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani rejected the proposal. The source further explained, “Farhan and Ritesh were very clear that they did not want to work with Ranveer Singh after what they had gone through over the last two years. They felt that the delays, uncertainty and the eventual fallout had caused them serious financial and professional damage. Hence, they refused the offer. Their stand was that Excel should get upfront compensation.”

Ranveer Singh-Frahan Akhtar's Fallout and Creative Differences

The disagreement stems from Excel Entertainment's claim that a huge amount had already been spent on the pre-production, scheduling, and groundwork for Don 3. The production house has placed its demand for compensation before concerned industry bodies, citing substantial losses arising from the project's delays.

On the other hand, those close to Ranveer Singh insist that the actor did not want to leave the production banner high and dry. “That is why the offer was made. INR 10 crores upfront, plus an INR 25 crores discount on a future film, was Ranveer’s way of trying to settle the issue amicably. But Excel did not want a future collaboration. They wanted cash compensation,” the source added.

According to industry insiders, the trust between both parties had already been strained. Singh's camp was reportedly upset over Excel's alleged attempts to explore other casting choices, such as Hrithik Roshan, during a low phase in the actor's career. Additionally, Singh was reportedly not fully convinced by the script and felt the project lacked the 100 per cent commitment required from the director.

With Excel demanding full cash compensation for pre-production losses, the dispute has moved beyond closed-door meetings. FWICE has reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his exit from the film, turning an internal creative and financial dispute into a full-blown industry flashpoint. ‘Don 3’ Controversy: FWICE Hits Back at Sanjay Gupta Over Comment on Ranveer Singh Ban Row, Reminds Him of ‘Mumbai Saga’ Dispute.

While Ranveer Singh's team has chosen to maintain silence regarding the operational details, both sides are currently awaiting the next course of action as the larger film fraternity watches the developments closely.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Hungama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).