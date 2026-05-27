‘Don 3’ Row: Is FWICE’s Ban on Ranveer Singh Legally Valid? EXPLAINED

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has sparked widespread debate across the film industry following its decision to issue a "non-cooperation directive" against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The action comes after the actor's sudden departure from Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated franchise film Don 3. While the film body has effectively directed its four lakh members to withhold collaboration from the actor, legal experts are now questioning the statutory validity and legality of such an industry ban. Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Controversy, Says ‘Hope the Matter Is Sorted Out Soon’ (Watch Video).

Legal Experts Challenge FWICE Action Against Ranveer Singh

Speaking to Variety India, prominent advocate Ameet Naik labelled the ban "illegal in more ways than one," arguing that the directive constitutes an abuse of a dominant position and directly violates the actor’s fundamental right to livelihood. The industry body issued the non-cooperation directive after Singh declined to appear before their committee. However, the actor’s legal team maintains that the trade association completely lacks jurisdiction over what is strictly a private contractual dispute between an artist and a production house.

Expanding on the legal infirmities of the directive, Naik outlined three distinct grounds on which the order fails to hold up under Indian law. "Firstly, you can't have an order that bans somebody. That's in restraint of trade," Naik stated. "Secondly, this is an abuse of dominant position and violative of competition laws. Thirdly, the FWICE has no jurisdiction and ultimately it is not a statutory body."

Constitutional Rights and Restraint of Trade

According to legal analysts, trade unions and industry federations do not possess the judicial power to enforce employment boycotts that restrict an individual's right to work. Naik emphasized that the directive infringes upon basic constitutional protections guaranteed to Indian citizens. "So now by all the three counts, according to me, this order is liable to be set aside and not be sustained," Naik noted. "Such orders go to the roots of the fundamental rights of citizens, and particularly personal liberty, right to livelihood, Article 19 and Article 21. And according to me, FWICE had no business in passing such order."

Escalation of the ‘Don 3’ Dispute

The friction traces back to Excel Entertainment's complaint against Singh, filed by filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The producers approached industry bodies alleging substantial financial losses amounting to approximately INR 45 crore spent during the three-year pre-production phase of Don 3 before Singh’s exit. FWICE President Ashoke Pandit defended the federation's intervention during a recent press conference, stating that the body issued three separate notices to the actor over a 30-day period. ‘Don 3’ Controversy: FWICE Hits Back at Sanjay Gupta Over Comment on Ranveer Singh Ban Row, Reminds Him of ‘Mumbai Saga’ Dispute.

According to Pandit, the federation chose to move forward with the non-cooperation directive only after Singh sent an email stating the organization lacked the authority to arbitrate the matter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).