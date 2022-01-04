Fact Check: This Is Not Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Urinating In Public At An Airport

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been topping the headlines ever since he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a raid at a cruise ship. Aryan and many others were arrested. The star kid who is currently on bail has become talk of the town once again after a video went viral claiming it is SRK’s son who is drunk and urinating in public at an airport. Aryan Khan Gets Relief From Weekly Attendance at NCB Office Every Friday, Bombay High Court Modifies the Bail Condition of SRK’s Son.

This video shared by an Twitter user mentioned in the captioned, “Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan in Airport. Now which politician will save him saying “He is an innocent child!” However, this is a false claim. According to a leading media report, this is Canadian actor Bronson Pelletier, who shot to fame for his role in The Twilight Saga. Also, this particular video is not a recent one but from 2012.

Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan in Airport. Now which politician will save him saying " He is an innocent child ! " 🤔🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/McE3S4f2S7 — Navin Tyagi (@NavinTy38458483) January 3, 2022

Bronson Pelletier was reportedly spotted in a drunk state. The video also shows how two security officers rush towards him and push him on the ground and later handcuff the actor. This incident reportedly took place at Los Angeles International Airport.

Fact check

Claim : The youngster in this viral video is Aryan Khan who was spotted in a drunk state and later seen urinating in public at an airport. Conclusion : This is not Aryan Khan but Twilight fame actor Bronson Pelletier who was arrested for the act. And this viral video is from 2012. Full of Trash Clean

