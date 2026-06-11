Firing Outside Guru Randhawa-Owned Gym in Delhi; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Panic gripped Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early Thursday, June 11, 2026, after unidentified assailants opened fire outside a gym linked to popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The brazen attack, which saw at least seven rounds fired, was swiftly followed by a social media post from a faction of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility, explicitly linking the incident to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Guru Randhawa Teams Up With LE SSERAFIM for ‘BOOMPALA’ Global Remix, Bringing Punjabi Vibes to K-Pop Swagger (Watch Video).

Shots Fired Outside Guru Randhawa's Gym in Delhi

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 4 am when two masked individuals on a motorcycle approached the '24 Hs Fitness' gym in Paschim Vihar and began firing. At least seven rounds were discharged, with one bullet reportedly striking the gym's glass facade. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the alarm was raised around 5:15 am when staff arrived at the premises.

The gym is part of the '24 Hs Fitness' franchise, a brand with which Guru Randhawa is associated as an owner and promoter, although the Paschim Vihar facility operates as a Delhi-based franchisee. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation, with forensic experts examining the crime scene and CCTV footage from the vicinity being reviewed to identify the attackers and trace their movements.

Firing Outside Guru Randhawa's Gym at Paschim Vihar

Delhi Police-" Today, early morning, a PCR call was received at PS Paschim Vihar East regarding a firing incident at "24 Hs fitness" Gym, Pushkar Enclave, Paschim Vihar. On initial verification, it has been confirmed that a few rounds were fired at the Gym glass by two unknown… pic.twitter.com/kRKdrtm33g — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Shortly after the firing, a social media message, purportedly from Anil Pandit, a US-based associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, surfaced online, claiming responsibility for the audacious attack. The post explicitly stated that the '24 Hs Fitness' gym was targeted as a warning to Guru Randhawa due to his alleged 'growing proximity' to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Delhi Police are currently verifying the authenticity of these social media claims and probing whether the incident is an act of intimidation, extortion, or related to broader gang rivalries.

This latest incident marks another alarming chapter in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's ongoing campaign of threats and intimidation against Bollywood figures, particularly those perceived to be associated with Salman Khan. The gang's animosity towards Khan stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, an animal held sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Over the years, threats against Khan have escalated, including a firing incident outside his Mumbai residence in April 2024. The gang has also been linked to other high-profile incidents, such as the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence on February 1, 2026, and a threatening voice note reportedly sent to actor Ranveer Singh by gang operative Harry Boxer on February 13, 2026. Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Targeted Shootings of Indians in Portugal, Issues Chilling Warning.

Additionally, the gang allegedly targeted Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's manager in Haryana last month, and claimed responsibility for the assassination of former Maharashtra Cabinet minister Baba Siddique in October 2024, citing his close ties with Salman Khan. Such repeated actions underscore the persistent and widening reach of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's criminal network within the entertainment industry.

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