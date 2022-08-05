Veteran singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shanon K has paid tribute to her father with a reprised version of his song Pehla Pehla Pyar. Speaking about the song, Kumar Sanu said: "When Shannon called me for permission to remake my old song, I was a little apprehensive of the idea because I knew audiences will have a lot of expectations from this song. Kumar Sanu All Set To Host Community Durga Puja in Andheri West Area of Mumbai.

"Shannon is an extremely talented artist and has a unique voice, so I wanted to push her to experiment and wanted her to try my style for this song. But she went beyond my expectations and her versatile voice adds an intense emotion and expresses delicate and vulnerable shadings in the song." Sanu said that she has created an identity in the west and it gives him immense joy to see her do the same in her motherland too. Naam Reh Jaayega: Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Kumar Sanu and Other Singers To Pay Tribute to India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

The song is releasing on August 5 across digital platforms by Sony Music. The poignant yet soulful song is very special to Shannon, as this is not only her first Hindi song, it is also a tribute to her father Kumar Sanu and his song. The track is directed by Annabelle who graduated in direction from LA Film School. The music video was shot in Los Angeles keeping the visuals simple to tone with the mood of the song so people can focus on the song more than the video.

Talking about the song, Shannon K said: "This song is exceptionally close to my heart as this is the first time I tried to remake my father's song, therefore, I had to make sure I did justice to his song. This has to be the most special song as dad was there to guide me throughout. This song is not only one of my favourite songs but I had the legend himself to guide me."

