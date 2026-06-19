Ranveer Singh To Stay Silent on ‘Don 3’ Controversy for 18 Months Until ‘Pralay’ Release, Reveals Trade Journalist

In a surprising move that has sent ripples through Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, aged 41, is reportedly set to observe a strict 18-month media silence concerning the contentious Don 3 project. The decision comes amidst persistent speculation and reports surrounding his alleged exit from the highly anticipated film, with the actor and his team choosing discretion over public discourse. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar Did Not Take Hefty Paychecks for the ‘Dhurandhar’ Franchise – Here’s Why.

A trade journalist, who claimed to have recently met Singh, quoted the actor as stating he would not comment on the Don 3 controversy and would avoid interviews for at least the next 18 months. This period of silence is expected to last until the anticipated release of his upcoming film, Jai Mehta's Pralay. Ranveer's official spokesperson had previously affirmed his conscious choice to maintain silence, believing that "professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

Ranveer Singh to Not Give Interviews for Next 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row?

Reports emerging on June 19, 2026, indicate that Ranveer Singh will indeed step away from media interactions for a significant period. This strategic withdrawal from the public eye is largely seen as a move to distance himself from the Don 3 controversy that has engulfed the industry for months. The actor's team has not independently confirmed the 18-month interview ban, but Ranveer's spokesperson's earlier statement underscores a deliberate intent to remain tight-lipped.

His recent blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, saw its uncut international version begin streaming on Netflix India on June 19, 2026, marking a significant digital release even as the 'Don 3' narrative continues to unfold.

The ‘Don 3’ Row

The Don 3 controversy stems from Ranveer Singh's alleged withdrawal from the project, which was officially announced in August 2023 with Farhan Akhtar returning to direct and Kiara Advani later announced as the female lead. Despite Farhan Akhtar confirming in November 2025 that the film would go on floors in 2026, reports in May and June 2026 detailed Ranveer's sudden exit.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a “non-cooperation directive” against Singh, alleging his departure came just three weeks before filming was set to commence overseas. Excel Entertainment, the production house helmed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, reportedly claimed to have incurred expenses of approximately INR 45 crore in pre-production before Singh's alleged exit. While the FWICE directive was later withdrawn following industry discussions, the dispute highlighted larger concerns within Bollywood regarding contractual obligations and last-minute project exits.

What's Next for Ranveer Singh?

Despite the Don 3 brouhaha, Ranveer Singh's professional calendar remains packed. His immediate focus appears to be on Jai Mehta’s directorial debut, Pralay. This post-apocalyptic zombie thriller, co-produced by Hansal Mehta and Applause Entertainment, is reportedly set to commence filming in mid-2026. Large sections of Mumbai are expected to be digitally aged to create an abandoned look for the film, an unexplored genre for the actor. ‘Don 3’ Row: Aamir Khan Tried To Resolve Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Dispute Before FWICE Stepped In, Claims Ashoke Pandit.

With a robust pipeline of diverse projects, Ranveer Singh is steering clear of the Don 3 conversation, allowing his work to do the talking for the foreseeable future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).