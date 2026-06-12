‘Don 3’ Row: Aamir Khan Tried To Resolve Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Dispute Before FWICE Stepped In, Claims Ashoke Pandit

A new twist has emerged in the contentious Don 3 saga, with claims that Bollywood stalwart Aamir Khan intervened to resolve the feud between lead actor Ranveer Singh and director-producer Farhan Akhtar. This alleged mediation took place before the dispute escalated to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which had issued a now-withdrawn non-cooperation directive against Singh. Ammy Virk Comes Out in Support of Ranveer Singh Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Says Excel Entertainment Had Previously ‘Ignored Him’.

Speaking on June 12, 2026, Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE, stated that several prominent industry figures, including Aamir Khan, had tried to facilitate a resolution between the parties. However, these attempts proved unsuccessful, ultimately leading the matter to the federation's purview.

Ashoke Pandit on Aamir Khan Trying to Resolve Don 3 Matter

The Don 3 controversy has been a major talking point in Bollywood for weeks. The dispute centres on Ranveer Singh's alleged last-minute exit from the film, directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment (co-founded by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani).

According to Pandit, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani approached FWICE with a complaint, detailing significant financial losses incurred due to Singh's departure. The filmmakers claimed to have invested approximately INR 45 crore in pre-production, including expenses for hotel bookings, location scouting, and overseas travel for over 200 crew members, only for the lead actor to pull out weeks before shooting was set to begin.

Ranveer Singh was officially announced as the new Don in August 2023, taking over from Shah Rukh Khan for the third instalment of the iconic franchise, Don 3. However, reports of disagreements between Singh and Excel Entertainment began circulating in late 2025, particularly after the success of Singh's film Dhurandhar.

Sources close to Singh suggested his exit was due to creative concerns, including a lack of a finalised script, unresolved storylines, significant project delays (from an initial 2025 release expectation to a 2026 commencement), and a reported halving of the film's budget from ₹300-350 crore to approximately INR 150 crore. Singh's camp also stated he had not received an advance for the project.

Watch Ashoke Pandits Interview With Hindi Rush:

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani formally filed a complaint with the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on April 11, 2026, which subsequently referred the matter to FWICE. FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh on May 25, 2026, instructing its more than four lakh members across 32 craft associations not to work with the actor.

Ranveer Singh's team responded by asserting that FWICE lacked jurisdiction over a contractual matter and was an inappropriate forum for such a dispute. However, the non-cooperation directive was eventually withdrawn on June 3, 2026, following interventions from the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association, the Producers Guild of India, and the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), the same day Singh reportedly approached the court against the film body. Why Did Poonam Dhillon Laud Ranveer Singh’s Professionalism Amid the ‘Don 3’ Row?.

The future of Don 3, which was set to feature Kiara Advani alongside Singh (though reports suggest Kriti Sanon might replace Advani, who opted out due to motherhood), remains uncertain. The film, with Farhan Akhtar as director and writer, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy handling music, is currently in limbo, with industry observers keenly watching for further developments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Hindi Rush), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).