Actor Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence regarding the underwhelming performance of the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, revealing that the final film differed significantly from the project she originally signed. In a recent interview, the actor disclosed that the script underwent substantial transformations during the production process, leading to a final product that was "very different" from the initial narration. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Has Failed in Theatres.

Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘Sikandar’ Script Was Changed During Filming

Speaking with journalist Prema on her YouTube channel, Mandanna shared her experience working with director AR Murugadoss. She recalled that while the original pitch was compelling, the narrative shifted as filming progressed.

"I remember talking to Murugadoss sir; of course, later what happened was very different," Mandanna stated. "When I had heard the script, it was indeed quite a different script."

The actor noted that such changes are not uncommon in the film industry, explaining that stories often evolve based on actor performances, editing choices, and the logistical demands of a release schedule.

Underwhelming Run at the Box Office

Released on March 30, 2025, to coincide with the Eid holiday, Sikandar was one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year. Despite the star power of Salman Khan and the track record of director Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini, the action drama struggled to resonate with critics and audiences alike.

The film reportedly earned approximately INR 176 crore worldwide against a heavy production budget of INR 200 crore. Industry analysts pointed toward a weak screenplay and a perceived lack of chemistry between the leads as primary reasons for its failure to meet commercial expectations.

Watch Rashmika Mandanna’s Full Interview With PREMA the Journalist:

Internal Friction and Production Delays

The project was also marked by behind-the-scenes challenges. Production was delayed multiple times due to security concerns surrounding Salman Khan and a rib injury the actor sustained during filming.

Furthermore, a public exchange between the director and the lead actor added to the film's post-release narrative. Murugadoss previously suggested that working within the "superstar culture" of the Hindi film industry posed difficulties, while Khan countered by highlighting the director's own recent commercial struggles in other markets. Allu Arjun Stuns Tokyo Fans by Delivering ‘Pushpa 2’ Dialogue in Japanese During Japan Premiere Promotions With Rashmika Mandanna; Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Rashmika Mandanna’s Work Front

Following a busy 2025 that included the releases of Sikandar, Thamma, and The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna is set to headline several high-profile projects in 2026. She will star as a fierce warrior in the action thriller Mysaa and is currently filming for Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in Pushpa 3: The Rampage alongside Allu Arjun.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).