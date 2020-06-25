Shekhar Suman does not seem too convinced with the postmortem report that claims Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The veteran actor demands investigation. "We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories. This time we won't listen. This time we won't be convinced. #justiceforSushantforum," Shekhar Suman tweeted on Thursday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Postmortem Report Says the Actor’s Death Is a Clear Case of Suicide with No Foul Play

"So it has been declared that Sushant Singh's was plain and simple suicide. Dont fall for that. I suspected this wd happen. The narrative was set from before. That's why the forum has become all the more imp. Plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation," he wrote in a separate tweet. Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Movie with Sanjana Sanghi Confirmed to Release on Disney+ Hotstar, Will Start Streaming From July 24, 2020

From the very beginning, Shekhar Suman has been claiming that Sushant didn't commit suicide and he is a victim of foul play. "Ek Bihari ko to maar diya par abhi hum sab zinda hai. Yeh bhoolna mat. Badla to liya jaayega. Jo bhi iske gunehgaar hain unko saza to milegi. (A Bihari has been killed but we all are still alive. Don't forget this. We will take revenge. Whoever is the culprit will be punished.) Biharis of the world unite," Shekhar Suman had tweeted a few days ago.

Shekhar Suman Says The Narrative Was Set

So it has been declared that Sushant Singh's was plain and simple suicide.Dont fall for that.I suspected this wd happen.The narrative was set from before.Thar's why the forum has become all the more imp.plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

Shekhar Suman urges everyone to take a belligerent stand

We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories.This time we won't listen.This time we won't be convinced.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police received the final postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput which reportedly mentioned the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play". However, seems Shekhar Suman isn't really convinced with the report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).