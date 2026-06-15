Vir Das Claims Apple Watch Ordered From Zepto Was a ‘China Copy’, Calls Out E-Commerce Platform Over Alleged Fake Product

Bollywood comedian and actor Vir Das has taken to social media to expose what he claims is a 'China copy' Apple Watch delivered by the quick-commerce platform Zepto, an incident that has rapidly gone viral and sparked widespread discussion about the authenticity of products sold on such platforms. Das, who urgently needed the smartwatch for a professional shoot, alleges he paid the full price of approximately INR 50,000, only to receive a product that conspicuously lacked genuine Apple branding. ‘Baara Number’: Actor-Comedian Vir Das Announces Cast for Found-Footage Psychological Horror Film.

Vir Das Delivered Fake Apple Watch from Zepto?

Vir Das shared his startling experience on Monday, June 15, 2026, across his official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram handles, posting a video unboxing the alleged fake device. In the video, Das pointed out several glaring inconsistencies that led him to believe the product was not an original Apple Watch.

He highlighted that the packaging bore the phrase “Designed by Watch in China” instead of an Apple logo. Furthermore, while the outer box indicated “Series 11”, the inner packaging referred to a “Series 9” watch. The charger also lacked any Apple branding, and the watch itself displayed “Smart Watch Series 11” along with “Made in China”.

Vir Das Claims Zepto Delivered ‘China Copy’ Apple Watch to Him

Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k. pic.twitter.com/2YiOx4qMYB — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 15, 2026

Expressing his frustration, Das questioned the legitimacy of Zepto's offerings. “Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there's nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k,” he wrote in his viral post, tagging Zepto's official accounts. He also stated that his initial attempt to seek resolution through Zepto's customer support was met with an unhelpful response, with a representative allegedly telling him there was “nothing they could do.”

Zepto Responds to Vir Das's Claims

The comedian's public outcry quickly gained traction, prompting Zepto to issue a response on the same day. The official customer care handle, @zeptocares, replied to Das's post, stating, “Hey, This isn't the experience we aim to deliver, and I'd like to get this sorted for you. Could you please share your order details and contact number via DM? Once we have that, we'll look into it right away.”

In a broader statement, Zepto confirmed that they have initiated a standard procedure, including scheduling a reverse pickup of the product to investigate the matter thoroughly with their brand partners. The company also reminded its users about its protocol for high-value product deliveries, where customers receive an OTP and are advised to inspect the package carefully before sharing the verification code. ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date: When To Watch Vir Das and Imran Khan’s Satirical Thriller.

This incident has intensified online discussions among users, with many sharing their own experiences of receiving allegedly fake products or facing unsatisfactory customer service from various quick-commerce platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Vir Das). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).